White House Statements on Victims of Biden's Open Border Are Disgraceful on Multiple Levels

Considering the horrific stories that have been in the news lately as a result of the Biden administration's open border, the White House's timing on this post couldn't have been more shameful:

When Trump was president, he separated families and children at the border, and now he's proposing to rip spouses and children from their families and homes and place them in detention camps.



We must stop him in November. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 21, 2024

In actuality, it's the policies of Biden, Mayorkas and this administration in general that have been ripping families apart:

Illegal immigrants have been accused of attacks on children in Texas, New York and Indiana, and a potential serial killer accused of murder in Maryland and rape in LA was arrested in Oklahoma. Just this week. #bordersecurity https://t.co/RwBoPHXnRg — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) June 21, 2024

Booking photos in of the two suspects charged with capital murder.



According to court docs, they lured the 12 year old under a bridge where they remained with her for over 2 hours, took her pants off, tied her up, and killed her and threw her body in the bayou. pic.twitter.com/vpjaPWkBD9 — Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) June 21, 2024

A new headline every day at this point. https://t.co/rk38dj11jH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 21, 2024

The White House tried saying nothing but now the issue it getting too big to ignore. Initially DHS Secretary Mayorkas referred to one of the victims as "the individual who was murdered."

Now Team Biden is starting to say their names. albeit reluctantly:

NEW: White House statements in response to the deaths of Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray—Both allegedly killed by illegal immigrants: pic.twitter.com/utiZVFQqqz — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 21, 2024

The White House said the murder suspects should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, not counting the law that should have prevented them from entering the country illegally. Biden waived that one for them. Now we get cookie-cutter statements.

Great optics having to release multiple statements and just like swapping the names out. https://t.co/j2UTEmxsLE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2024

They're just awful.

What a disgraceful response from the Biden administration — who allowed these illegal alien monsters to enter our country in the first place.



Shame on Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, and every last one of them at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. https://t.co/J0h5kNvzXm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2024

In one statement the White House tried to genericize the accused killers: "People should be held accountable." Then again, these are the same people trying to blame everybody for Biden's open border.

The Biden White House’s reaction to illegal aliens he released into our country killing and/or raping Americans is to release a form letter.



Gross. https://t.co/Bb0kd7GeVL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 22, 2024

"Gross" indeed.

They ooze warmth. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 21, 2024

Funny they comment on plenty of other cases that don't involve illegal alien criminals. — Stephen Walsh (@sfwal) June 22, 2024

Strange how that works, isn't it?

Wow. How Pathetic can this administration get — ARAISING Hell (@ARaisinghell4) June 21, 2024

Each day they plunge to new depths.

“Fundamentally we think people should be held accountable if they break the law, except if they cross the border illegally, in which case, enjoy being released into the interior and committing crimes to your heart’s content.” https://t.co/3sxEkUmkAX — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 21, 2024

"Respect for the rule of law," except not THOSE laws.