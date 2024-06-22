Never Fails! Actress Who Joined 'Just Stop Oil' Protesters in No Rush to Lead by Example

It's already become abundantly clear that the rich lib elites who claim to back leftist pushes to "Just Stop Oil" only intend for the new "rules" to apply to the rest of us while we live in caves and subsist on an insect diet.

Here's one of the latest examples of that kind of thing in action:

Emma Thompson backs Just Stop Oil at London protest



Full story ⬇️https://t.co/b7Sxa039be — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 22, 2024

"Just stop oil" -- just make sure not to put an end to it while these people are mid-flight!

Dame Emma jets 5,400 miles to show how green she is! https://t.co/gc2GIPL02E — Turkish 🇬🇧 🇹🇷 (@Turkish_hackney) June 22, 2024

The story below is from 2019, and we're guessing she didn't travel to the recent "Just Stop Oil" protest via sailboat and bicycle:

Emma Thompson arrived at Marble Arch yesterday afternoon to support climate change protesters and urged others to join their numbers. What she might not have mentioned to them is that she had just flown back to Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles the day before. Many of the protesters have demanded that the Government limit how many times individuals can fly each year.

Here's the word of the day:

Too bad we can't harness the power of all that hypocrisy.

I will never understand how people who constantly travel all over the world for work & numerous holidays get away with this virtue signalling. We are living in the most hypocritical times! Echos of ‘Do as I say not as I do…. ‘ in 2024 🤬 https://t.co/BGCTZ1IMhU — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) June 22, 2024

Given her eco passion, has she ever thought of stopping using oil herself 🤔 https://t.co/YmsKIyYCDj — Jack (@jackp593) June 22, 2024

Probably never given it a thought.