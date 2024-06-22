'Free Speech Rules': Elon Musk Reminds Us Why It's Important to Elevate Citizen...
Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques
'Greatest Fundraising Bonanza Ever': Andrew Cuomo, Bill Maher Say Bragg's Trump Trial Was...
Ted Cruz Says Babylon Bee's Take on Consequences of Biden's Open Border Isn't...
Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Sue to Remove RFK From...
Cry Harder: NPR TV Critic Wants You to Know He's Mad About DeSantis'...
Wax Is Whack: Canada Fines Business Owner 35k for Refusing to Wax Male...
AMERICA, F--- YEAH! U.S. Olympic Team to Bring Air Conditioning Units to Paris...
ABC News Reports Biden's Debate Prep Includes Practice Standing Up for 90 Minutes...
Shocker: Robert Reich, Adam Kinzinger, and Others Lie About Thomas’ Dissent in U.S....
White House Statements on Victims of Biden's Open Border Are Disgraceful on Multiple...
WE WON'T BACK DOWN! Independent Women's Forum Goes Straight-FIRE After Take Back Title...
‘This Is Legally Illiterate:’ Let’s All Laugh at Shannon Watts’ Clueless Take on...
Sean Davis Has Compelling Argument to Support the Idea of a Leak in...

Never Fails! Actress Who Joined 'Just Stop Oil' Protesters in No Rush to Lead by Example

Doug P.  |  3:22 PM on June 22, 2024
Meme Screenshot

It's already become abundantly clear that the rich lib elites who claim to back leftist pushes to "Just Stop Oil" only intend for the new "rules" to apply to the rest of us while we live in caves and subsist on an insect diet. 

Advertisement

Here's one of the latest examples of that kind of thing in action: 

"Just stop oil" -- just make sure not to put an end to it while these people are mid-flight!

The story below is from 2019, and we're guessing she didn't travel to the recent "Just Stop Oil" protest via sailboat and bicycle:

Emma Thompson arrived at Marble Arch yesterday afternoon to support climate change protesters and urged others to join their numbers. 

What she might not have mentioned to them is that she had just flown back to Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles the day before. 

Many of the protesters have demanded that the Government limit how many times individuals can fly each year.

Recommended

Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Here's the word of the day:

Too bad we can't harness the power of all that hypocrisy.

Probably never given it a thought.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques
Amy Curtis
AMERICA, F--- YEAH! U.S. Olympic Team to Bring Air Conditioning Units to Paris Olympics
Grateful Calvin
'Free Speech Rules': Elon Musk Reminds Us Why It's Important to Elevate Citizen Journalism
Amy Curtis
'Greatest Fundraising Bonanza Ever': Andrew Cuomo, Bill Maher Say Bragg's Trump Trial Was Mistake
Amy Curtis
Cry Harder: NPR TV Critic Wants You to Know He's Mad About DeSantis' Veto of $32 MIL in State Art Funding
Amy Curtis
Shocker: Robert Reich, Adam Kinzinger, and Others Lie About Thomas’ Dissent in U.S. V. Rahimi
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques Amy Curtis
Advertisement