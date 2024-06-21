Guess Who Gave Trump the 'Biggest Individual Contribution in the History of Presidential Campaigns'

Ted Cruz Shares DAMNING Thread Exposing Biden DHS' Push to Target Trump Supporters...
Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on June 21, 2024
Meme screenshot

Both presidential campaigns are working hard to raise as much money as possible, but as Politico noted earlier this week, the Trump campaign might want to consider presenting a certain Democrat with their "Fundraiser of the Month" (or perhaps year) award.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution of Donald Trump really made his campaign cash register ring. The latest numbers are something else: 

Well done, D.A. Alvin Bragg!

BIDEN’S CASH EDGE DISAPPEARS — Yesterday, we hit the latest FEC filing deadline for presidential campaigns, super PACs and party committees. And the topline is that after an enormous wave of donations triggered by his criminal conviction in New York, DONALD TRUMP has nearly erased President JOE BIDEN’s much-ballyhooed cash advantage, as Jessica Piper and Madison Fernandez report this morning.

By the numbers …

  • $141 million: amount raised by Trump and the RNC in May
  • $81 million: amount raised by Biden and the DNC in May
  • $116.5 million: amount of cash on hand for the Trump campaign at the start of June
  • $91.6 million: amount of cash on hand for the Biden campaign at the start of June

The flood of post-conviction donations to Trump — including $70 million raised online in the first 48 hours after the verdict, per his campaign — “has the potential to dramatically reshape the presidential race,” WaPo’s Maeve Reston and Clara Ence Morse write.

Take a bow, Alvin Bragg!

That certainly seems to be the case so far.

