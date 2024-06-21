Guess Who Gave Trump the 'Biggest Individual Contribution in the History of Presidential Campaigns'

Both presidential campaigns are working hard to raise as much money as possible, but as Politico noted earlier this week, the Trump campaign might want to consider presenting a certain Democrat with their "Fundraiser of the Month" (or perhaps year) award.

Trump raised so much last month he erased Biden’s cash advantage https://t.co/h5RivRxFll — POLITICO (@politico) June 21, 2024

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution of Donald Trump really made his campaign cash register ring. The latest numbers are something else:

Alvin Bragg may have to indict himself for making the biggest individual contribution in the history of presidential campaigns via @politico & @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/DQSnTMXJ81 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 21, 2024

Well done, D.A. Alvin Bragg!

BIDEN’S CASH EDGE DISAPPEARS — Yesterday, we hit the latest FEC filing deadline for presidential campaigns, super PACs and party committees. And the topline is that after an enormous wave of donations triggered by his criminal conviction in New York, DONALD TRUMP has nearly erased President JOE BIDEN’s much-ballyhooed cash advantage, as Jessica Piper and Madison Fernandez report this morning. By the numbers … $141 million: amount raised by Trump and the RNC in May

amount raised by Trump and the RNC in May $81 million: amount raised by Biden and the DNC in May

amount raised by Biden and the DNC in May $116.5 million: amount of cash on hand for the Trump campaign at the start of June

amount of cash on hand for the Trump campaign at the start of June $91.6 million: amount of cash on hand for the Biden campaign at the start of June The flood of post-conviction donations to Trump — including $70 million raised online in the first 48 hours after the verdict, per his campaign — “has the potential to dramatically reshape the presidential race,” WaPo’s Maeve Reston and Clara Ence Morse write.

Take a bow, Alvin Bragg!

The Democrats' efforts to prosecute Trump out of the race has backfired every step of the way https://t.co/UGULJmXGtP — Kevin Maley (@KevinAMaley) June 21, 2024

That certainly seems to be the case so far.