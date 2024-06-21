Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Open Border Blame Game Is 100 Percent Pure Projection

On day one in office, President Biden, with the swipe of a pen, undid dozens of Trump measures that were keeping the border more secure.

*Biden cuts border funding on day one in office and has his Feds spend the next 3 years cutting down walls, fences and razor wire to completely open the southern border*



*chaos ensues*



The left: why would republicans do this? pic.twitter.com/hitVIFWJCS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 27, 2024

That all happened after Biden urged people to "surge to the border" if he were to end up in the White House. Not long after that, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas bragged about it:

DHS Secretary Mayorkas: "We have rescinded so many Trump immigration policies, it would take so much time to list them." pic.twitter.com/kBVD0TFFLG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2021

The bottom line is that Biden opened up the border. Now that Biden's trailing Trump in all swing states, Dem Sen. Chris Murphy is leading the Left's gaslighting charge to try and pin the blame on the Republicans.

This is laughable on multiple levels:

Republicans want the border and our immigration system to be a mess because all they care about is what helps Trump politically.



President Biden is acting to fix our broken border and immigration system. Because he wants to solve problems, not create them. pic.twitter.com/7LzaCGkOix — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 21, 2024

"Biden wants to solve problems, not create them."

Creating problems is all Biden has done!

Classic gaslighting. Great job Chris!



Everyone.. and I mean everyone…knows who’s responsible for the border and immigration issues. Hint: it ain’t the Republicans. https://t.co/LNAAapo2VT — gwhizkids (@gwhizkids) June 21, 2024

It's Biden's fault and everybody knows it. Heck, Murphy even knows that but will never admit it.

If we had a press that wasn't so corrupt, people like you would be shaken out of politics. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 21, 2024

The media are to a large degree complicity with the Left and serve as propagandists for Democrats.