Rep. Lieu's Attempt to Turn Putin's Meeting with NK Leader Into a Warning About Trump Is a HUGE Fail

Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on June 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

Three and a half years into the Biden presidency, during which Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas attacked inside Israel and Iran has become emboldened, Vladimir Putin traveled to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un and take a drive

During his first visit to North Korea in nearly a quarter century this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin came bearing gifts for the despotic Kim Jong Un — with the big unveil being a Russian-made Aurus limousine. 

Kim — reportedly a major car enthusiast and collector — beamed as he jumped in beside Putin at the wheel of the limo and they hit the highway side by side. 

[...]

Putin was welcomed into Pyongyang with great fanfare on Wednesday, with the two grinning leaders embracing as balloons flew about them, crowds cheered and posters bearing their faces were plastered throughout the city.

A gala is expected to be thrown for the leaders, who met in private for about two hours.

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu used this meeting as a warning against voting for Donald Trump and ironically talked about attempts to influence U.S. elections: 

Does this guy realize that Putin didn't invade Ukraine until after Biden took office? 

There might be a reason this happened before the 2020 election: 

Putin kinda did endorse Biden. But if Lieu won't believe us, maybe he'll listen to the DNC stenographers at the Associated Press:

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would prefer to see U.S. President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced and predictable than Donald Trump — even though Moscow strongly disagrees with the current administration’s policies.

Putin’s comments during an interview with Russian state television Wednesday were his first about the upcoming U.S. presidential election, likely to pit Biden against Trump. They were rare praise for Biden, a fierce critic of the Russian leader who has frequently lauded Trump.

“Biden, he’s more experienced, more predictable, he’s a politician of the old formation,” Putin said, when asked which candidate would be better for Russia. “But we will work with any U.S. leader whom the American people trust.”

Democrats would of course claim that's some sort of attempt at psychological manipulation on the part of Putin, but the facts about what happened during Trump's presidency vs. Biden's years are pretty clear. 

Another Ted Lieu fail. That file is getting quite thick.

That would appear to be the case. 

