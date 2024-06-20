Here's a New Batch of Swing State Numbers That the Biden Camp Won't Find Encouraging

One or two recent national polls about the upcoming election have put President Biden a couple percentage points above Donald Trump, so of course the Biden campaign has been pointing to those as evidence that the White House is turning things around.
But where it really counts, there's more proof things aren't getting better for the Biden campaign, but perhaps they'll claim the latest batch of swing state polls is just more "cheap fakery":
New batch of swing state polls from Emerson College. Trump leads in all of them, Minnesota is tied:— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 20, 2024
Arizona: Trump +4
Georgia: Trump +4
Michigan: Trump +1
Minnesota: TIE
Nevada: Trump +3
Pennsylvania: Trump +2
Wisconsin: Trump +3https://t.co/pCrjSIJ4NC
Tied in Minnesota? Wow. Also Trump's now within eight points of Biden in New York -- ironically the place the Dems put Trump on trial and where he held some campaign events.
Your reminder that a handful of states decide elections, not a national popular vote.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 20, 2024
Trump leads in WI, PA, MI, NV, AZ and Georgia.
Biden scrapes out one tie... In Minnesota. https://t.co/B0EcXRW59H
What kind of desperation one-liner Hail Marys will Biden's campaign prepare for him at next week's debate? It helps that it's on CNN and Biden's people might already know the questions (heck, maybe CNN will allow them to write the questions).
If Minnesota is really tied and remains that way, Biden is toast. https://t.co/aalX9UdoWU— Sunny (@sunnyright) June 20, 2024
It’s Emerson, so take it with the appropriate dose of salt.— Paul Stein (@pstein4) June 20, 2024
But if it’s even directionally accurate, Biden is losing badly. https://t.co/rhrRwTEmgu
The Trump campaign is encouraged by those numbers, but then again there are "variables" to consider.
4 points is not enough to overcome Maricopa...😕— Inevitable👊 (@7digitBTC) June 20, 2024
Stay tuned!
By the way, we'll be live blogging/riffing a bit during the debate next week, so make sure to join us while you watch.
