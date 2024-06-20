Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From...
Wait ... WHAT?! Did Fauci MEAN to Give Away Biden's 'Quid Pro Quo'...
Bro. Really? Eric Swalwell Takes Swing at MAGA Over 10 Commandments and Accidentally...
Carol Roth Explains to the Misled How Biden's 'Student Loan Forgiveness' Costs the...
HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion...
THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem...
'They're Really Trying It': Is Anybody Buying This Spin on the Upside of...
BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy...
First Day of Summer Brings With It Media Shifting Into Climate Change Propaganda...
GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART...
THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids...
Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off...
Birds of a Feather ... LOL! Nick Fuentes PRAISES AOC for Being America...
Will Justice Barrett Restore Donald Trump’s Gun Rights? Or Hunter Biden’s? (A Deep...

Here's a New Batch of Swing State Numbers That the Biden Camp Won't Find Encouraging

Doug P.  |  1:13 PM on June 20, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

One or two recent national polls about the upcoming election have put President Biden a couple percentage points above Donald Trump, so of course the Biden campaign has been pointing to those as evidence that the White House is turning things around. 

Advertisement

But where it really counts, there's more proof things aren't getting better for the Biden campaign, but perhaps they'll claim the latest batch of swing state polls is just more "cheap fakery":

Tied in Minnesota? Wow. Also Trump's now within eight points of Biden in New York -- ironically the place the Dems put Trump on trial and where he held some campaign events. 

What kind of desperation one-liner Hail Marys will Biden's campaign prepare for him at next week's debate? It helps that it's on CNN and Biden's people might already know the questions (heck, maybe CNN will allow them to write the questions). 

Recommended

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Trump campaign is encouraged by those numbers, but then again there are "variables" to consider.

Stay tuned!

By the way, we'll be live blogging/riffing a bit during the debate next week, so make sure to join us while you watch.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)
Sam J.
Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From Our Pals in the Media
Sam J.
Bro. Really? Eric Swalwell Takes Swing at MAGA Over 10 Commandments and Accidentally KOs Dems and Himself
Sam J.
HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Carol Roth Explains to the Misled How Biden's 'Student Loan Forgiveness' Costs the Average Worker
Doug P.
BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement