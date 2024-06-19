Greg Gutfeld Rattles Off a List of 'Cheap Fakes' the Media Either Ignored or Helped Push

Watching the speed at which the media took the "cheap fakes" talking point from the Biden White House and ran with it as fact has been a feat of modern "journalism" not seen since the national press was told to push the "don't say gay law" talking point.

This is how it works. The White House floats the fresh spin:

BREAKING: KJP claims that the videos of Joe Biden freezing are "cheap fakes” and “manipulated” videos.



“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” -George Orwellpic.twitter.com/m38AzgzSoC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2024

And the media takes the handoff without question and pushes it as fact:

Misleading video clips of President Biden watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy went viral last week, prompting the White House to say Biden is victim to a simpler version of "deepfakes." So, what are "cheap fakes"? CBS News Confirmed Executive Editor… pic.twitter.com/o7mHw9U3s4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2024

That's in order to protect a Democrat. When it comes to actual lies about Republicans -- specifically Donald Trump -- the media's "cheap fake" senses are dulled to the point of nonexistence.

Yesterday Greg Gutfeld rattled off a list of BS about Trump the media either ignored or actively pushed as fact. This is something else. Watch:

WATCH: Fox’s @GregGutfeld calls out liberal media over claims from White House that Biden videos are ‘cheap fakes’: "Where were these anti-hoaxers in the ‘fine people hoax’, the ‘drinking bleach hoax’, the ‘koi pond hoax’, the ‘migrant kids in cages hoax’, the ‘border patrol… pic.twitter.com/LmnygWM4kW — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 18, 2024

The country doesn't really have a national media. For the most part they are the Left's propagandists.

Brandon's synchronized opinion team at work. — JJM (@j_mantrana) June 19, 2024

They're going to be exhausted by November.