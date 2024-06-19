Another Biden Video Is Making the Rounds (Do Your Stuff, MSM/Dem 'Cheap Fake' Gaslighters!)

Dear God, No: Colbert Asks Guest Anthony Fauci If He'd Consider Running for...
Doug P.  |  2:35 PM on June 19, 2024
Democrats and the media have been in full DEFCON-1 mode when it comes to trying to convince people they didn't really see the videos of President Biden that they clearly saw with their own eyes. The new Dem/media talking point it "cheap fake," and the media's running with it dutifully.

It started with videos of Biden in France and then later at a California fundraiser when Barack Obama led the president off stage after his campaign got rich celebs with more money than brains to open up their checkbooks.

Here's the next video that's going around that the media might want to slap a "cheap fake" label on:

The White House has already had to switch to the smaller stairs on Air Force One and now it looks like they might need to get Joe a car that's a little lower to the ground. Unless of course this is a "cheap fake" video (cue massive eye roll).

OK, Biden press office, do your "cheap fake" stuff!

Those 51 former intel officials who said Hunter Biden's laptop was likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign would probably agree the above video is a "cheap fake."

