Another Biden Video Is Making the Rounds (Do Your Stuff, MSM/Dem 'Cheap Fake' Gaslighters!)

Democrats and the media have been in full DEFCON-1 mode when it comes to trying to convince people they didn't really see the videos of President Biden that they clearly saw with their own eyes. The new Dem/media talking point it "cheap fake," and the media's running with it dutifully.

It started with videos of Biden in France and then later at a California fundraiser when Barack Obama led the president off stage after his campaign got rich celebs with more money than brains to open up their checkbooks.

Here's the next video that's going around that the media might want to slap a "cheap fake" label on:

Crooked Joe Biden—who is hardly ambulatory at this point—had a really hard time getting into the SUV 😬 pic.twitter.com/KjoUFFeJow — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2024

The White House has already had to switch to the smaller stairs on Air Force One and now it looks like they might need to get Joe a car that's a little lower to the ground. Unless of course this is a "cheap fake" video (cue massive eye roll).

Joe Biden can’t even get in his presidential SUV. Where is DOCTOR Jill Biden? This is elder abuse. Imagine how bad he actually is behind closed doors. We only see him in public for an hour a day, at most. pic.twitter.com/uhIqDodXio — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 19, 2024

OK, Biden press office, do your "cheap fake" stuff!

HE IS FINE CHEAPFAKE SHUT UP YOU RACISTS — @KJP46 https://t.co/01caM4yilL — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 19, 2024

CHEAP FAKE ALERT:



A new video is out that seemingly shows President Biden struggling to go inside a Suburban.



An anonymous source says that what ACTUALLY happened was Biden was demonstrating how difficult life is for handicapped people of color. pic.twitter.com/3yotZYPKj1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 19, 2024

Russian Cheap Fake? Biden struggled mightily to get in the Suburban on the way to Delaware for his mini-vacation before the debate. pic.twitter.com/Mw9POqggKo — @amuse (@amuse) June 19, 2024

Those 51 former intel officials who said Hunter Biden's laptop was likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign would probably agree the above video is a "cheap fake."