Chris Hayes Warns of Terror, Violence and Citizens Caught Up in the Mix if Millions Are Deported

Doug P.  |  4:46 PM on June 17, 2024
The Biden open border has resulted in millions and millions of people entering the country in what is nothing short of an invasion that's happening with this administration's blessing. It's a dereliction of constitutional duty that in a saner time would have resulted in impeachment and removal.

Senator J.D. Vance, who is reportedly among the people Trump is considering as a running mate, had a post today about how to make housing more affordable for American citizens. 

Biden's open border has had tragic consequences for many, and that's part of the reason the chances of a terrorist attack inside the U.S. have increased dramatically because of this administration:

Add it all up and what's the lefty media worried about? The "terror, violence and expense" of deporting millions. Oh, and maybe some U.S. citizens could get caught up in the mix as well. That's according to MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who doesn't seem to have as much of a problem with the terror, violence and expense that's been caused by Biden inviting the invasion:

NOW he's worried about terror, expense and destruction?

It's all about Democrats maintaining power. Whoever is harmed in the process is considered acceptable collateral damage in the name of "saving democracy."

That's obviously a sacrifice the Democrats are willing to make -- as long as it doesn't happen to them.

The progressive "bubble of caring" is highly selective, thick and impenetrable.

Somebody should show Chris the latest polling. These aren't all Republicans:

It's a feeble attempt to scare American citizens into being against deporting illegals and that won't work.

They're starting to panic. We're just one good election for the Republicans away from AOC doing a repeat performance:

