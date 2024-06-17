Chris Hayes Warns of Terror, Violence and Citizens Caught Up in the Mix if Millions Are Deported

The Biden open border has resulted in millions and millions of people entering the country in what is nothing short of an invasion that's happening with this administration's blessing. It's a dereliction of constitutional duty that in a saner time would have resulted in impeachment and removal.

Senator J.D. Vance, who is reportedly among the people Trump is considering as a running mate, had a post today about how to make housing more affordable for American citizens.

Not having 20 million illegal aliens who need to be housed (often at public expense) will absolutely make housing more affordable for American citizens.



But I see the left’s strategy of making fun of people for suffering under Biden policies continues apace. https://t.co/Tv7J49Rsda — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 17, 2024

Biden's open border has had tragic consequences for many, and that's part of the reason the chances of a terrorist attack inside the U.S. have increased dramatically because of this administration:

Alarmed by repeated warnings from top FBI and military officials, a former acting CIA director and a legendary foreign policy thinker write bluntly in Foreign Affairs: "The United States faces a serious threat of a terrorist attack in the months ahead."https://t.co/jqLy9eDZM4 — Axios (@axios) June 17, 2024

Add it all up and what's the lefty media worried about? The "terror, violence and expense" of deporting millions. Oh, and maybe some U.S. citizens could get caught up in the mix as well. That's according to MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who doesn't seem to have as much of a problem with the terror, violence and expense that's been caused by Biden inviting the invasion:

People should take a moment to imagine the amount of terror, violence, expense and destruction that is going to be necessary to deport TWENTY MILLION people. And also, think the won't just mess up and grab a whole bunch of American citizens while they're at it? https://t.co/Bs0DWGLhGZ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 17, 2024

NOW he's worried about terror, expense and destruction?

People like you never cared about the amount of terror, violence and destruction actively importing 20 million illegals would be inflicted on Americans. People like you don't care about human trafficking and narcotics pouring over an open border. Sit. Down. https://t.co/7KyzYJEoR5 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 17, 2024

It's all about Democrats maintaining power. Whoever is harmed in the process is considered acceptable collateral damage in the name of "saving democracy."

So a few murdered Americans is worth the price for you. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 17, 2024

That's obviously a sacrifice the Democrats are willing to make -- as long as it doesn't happen to them.

Imagine the amount of terror these families have gone through bc their loved ones were killed by illegals thanks to Bidens open border and the $68B we spend a year to house,feed,educate & provide medical care for them… pic.twitter.com/shQOjPnLC1 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 17, 2024

The progressive "bubble of caring" is highly selective, thick and impenetrable.

You guys went way too far. And now, as the pendulum swings back, you're beginning to panic.



I love it. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 17, 2024

Somebody should show Chris the latest polling. These aren't all Republicans:

Imagine the horror on MSNBC’s face when they realize 62% percent of Americans want *ALL* Illegal Aliens deported. pic.twitter.com/GGC9N5ujX4 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 17, 2024

OMG HE IS BEING SERIOUS. Chris Hayes Actually Thinks American citizens will be grabbed up in a mass deportation sweep.



Leftists are insane. https://t.co/KxyZBfyHHH — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) June 17, 2024

It's a feeble attempt to scare American citizens into being against deporting illegals and that won't work.

They're starting to panic. We're just one good election for the Republicans away from AOC doing a repeat performance: