Amy Klobuchar Tries to Dunk on SCOTUS for 'Disastrous' Rulings, Proves She Doesn't...
Watch Obama While He Listens to Biden Try to Explain His Economic Accomplishments
'Amazing They Released These Numbers': Dem Pollster's Swing State Update Is Brutal News...
UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for...
Kamala Harris to Host Limited Screening of Documentary on Hamas Sexual Violence
Make It STOP! Jack Black Has His Own 'Please Clap' Moment Stumping for...
Polling Analyst Rendered 'Speechless' by Shift in Black Voter Support Away From Biden...
REEE! Trump Supporters Are Way Smarter Than CNN About Our REPUBLIC and They...
Sorry, NOT SORRY, Media! Original 41-Second Biden Video WITHOUT Edits Proves Joe DID...
Ben Shapiro Uses Lemmings CHEERING Hillary Clinton at Tonys to Rub SO MUCH...
Here's the Angle Dems/Media Are Using to Debunk Video Showing Biden Being Led...
LOL! In Honor of Chuck Schumer's HUMILIATING BBQ Debacle Here's OTHER Dems Failing...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbecue Fail and Is Ratioed So Hard...

AOC Helps Rep. Jamaal Bowman Sound the Reelection Alarm and Has a New Way to 'Save Democracy'

Doug P.  |  3:48 PM on June 17, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The word "democracy" is perhaps one of the most abused words of the 21st century, especially in recent years. Democrats often use the words "save democracy" but the translation of that is "save Democrats from losing power." 

Advertisement

Now, thanks to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we have a "save democracy" subcategory, and it's to prevent Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Democrat challenger from unseating the fire alarm-pulling incumbent congressman: 

Oh great... we've been looking for another way to "save democracy" other than just reelecting Joe Biden.

Any election that doesn't turn out the way AOC wants is a "threat to democracy."

As usual, there's the expected "lack of self-awareness" element to this story: 

Recommended

Watch Obama While He Listens to Biden Try to Explain His Economic Accomplishments
Doug P.
Advertisement

But "democracy" must be saved this time!

But that spending that helps the preferred Democrats is to "save democracy"! Otherwise the same spending on non-preferred candidates is a "grave threat to democracy." This stuff can get so confusing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Obama While He Listens to Biden Try to Explain His Economic Accomplishments
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Amazing They Released These Numbers': Dem Pollster's Swing State Update Is Brutal News for Biden
Doug P.
UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for Political Power
Sam J.
Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbecue Fail and Is Ratioed So Hard He DELETES It (But We've Got It!)
Aaron Walker
REEE! Trump Supporters Are Way Smarter Than CNN About Our REPUBLIC and They Just Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Obama While He Listens to Biden Try to Explain His Economic Accomplishments Doug P.
Advertisement