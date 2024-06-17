AOC Helps Rep. Jamaal Bowman Sound the Reelection Alarm and Has a New Way to 'Save Democracy'

The word "democracy" is perhaps one of the most abused words of the 21st century, especially in recent years. Democrats often use the words "save democracy" but the translation of that is "save Democrats from losing power."

Now, thanks to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we have a "save democracy" subcategory, and it's to prevent Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Democrat challenger from unseating the fire alarm-pulling incumbent congressman:

People everywhere need to understand how disgusting and abnormal it is for special interests to dump nearly $15 million to unseat a member of Congress in a primary.



This is corruption. It is a core threat to American democracy. It also fuels Trump.



Support Jamaal Bowman. https://t.co/HAWJjKICr7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 16, 2024

Oh great... we've been looking for another way to "save democracy" other than just reelecting Joe Biden.

New way of saving democracy just dropped. https://t.co/8pUbsaxMvU — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 17, 2024

AOC: Democratic elections are a threat to democracy https://t.co/98P2LvTGIh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 16, 2024

Any election that doesn't turn out the way AOC wants is a "threat to democracy."

Are you sounding the alarm for him?



He's a disgrace to Congress and so are you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 16, 2024

As usual, there's the expected "lack of self-awareness" element to this story:

Didn’t you unseat a Democratic incumbent? https://t.co/m9S79wICZU — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 17, 2024

How dare people try to unseat Democrat incumbents, says the lady who beat Joe Crowley (D.) in defense of the guy who beat Eliot Engel (D.) https://t.co/KgDkGVME8U — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 17, 2024

But "democracy" must be saved this time!

Does this lady have any idea how much her party heavily relies on special interests to stay in office?



Liberal dark money groups will spend $2B for Democrats this cycle. https://t.co/rH5cLNybZS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 17, 2024

But that spending that helps the preferred Democrats is to "save democracy"! Otherwise the same spending on non-preferred candidates is a "grave threat to democracy." This stuff can get so confusing.