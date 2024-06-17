UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for...
@HouseGOP Illustrates Five Items Upwards of 20% More Expensive Due to #Bidenflation

'Amazing They Released These Numbers': Dem Pollster's Swing State Update Is Brutal News for Biden

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on June 17, 2024
Meme

A few months ago, President Biden wasn't happy with any suggestions that he was trailing Donald Trump in swing states: 

And that was back when Biden was actually leading in one or two swing states.

More recently, Jill Biden was aghast at any suggestions her husband was behind Trump in swing states:

Since then, despite all the Left's lawfare against Biden's opponent, the person who as of now is going to be re-nominated by the Dems at the party's convention to take on Trump can't get any traction.

Here's one of the latest swing state polls with the election less than five months away:

The news just keeps getting worse for Biden: 

Today, in our sixth edition of this tracker, our Presidential Voting Intention poll of 3,713 swing state voters finds Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in all six states which we polled, although his margins have narrowed in three of the six states polled since our previous poll conducted in early May.

In a hypothetical match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. included as an independent candidate, Donald Trump holds a lead of six points over Biden in Florida (43% vs 37%) while holding leads of between 1% and 5% in the other five states polled.

Also, that's certainly not from a MAGA pollster:

There have to be alarm bells sounding all over the DNC.

Perhaps somebody had a motive in doing so. Stay tuned.

