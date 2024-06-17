'Amazing They Released These Numbers': Dem Pollster's Swing State Update Is Brutal News for Biden

A few months ago, President Biden wasn't happy with any suggestions that he was trailing Donald Trump in swing states:

BREAKING: President Biden categorically rejects polls showing that he is trailing former President Donald Trump in swing states. WATCH.pic.twitter.com/WgIgpcmZpr — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 9, 2023

And that was back when Biden was actually leading in one or two swing states.

More recently, Jill Biden was aghast at any suggestions her husband was behind Trump in swing states:

Jill Biden throws a temper tantrum when informed that Trump is dominating Biden in the battleground states:



“No, he’s not losing all the battleground states!" pic.twitter.com/V0HuJzZucw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 3, 2024

Since then, despite all the Left's lawfare against Biden's opponent, the person who as of now is going to be re-nominated by the Dems at the party's convention to take on Trump can't get any traction.

Here's one of the latest swing state polls with the election less than five months away:

#New General Election Poll



Arizona

🔴 Trump 40% (+2)

🔵 Biden 38%



Florida

🔴 Trump 43% (+6)

🔵 Biden 37%



Georgia

🔴 Trump 44% (+5)

🔵 Biden 39%



Michigan

🔴 Trump 37% (+1)

🔵 Biden 36



North Carolina

🔴 Trump 43% (+3)

🔵 Biden 40%



Pennsylvania

🔴 Trump 44% (+2)

🔵… pic.twitter.com/hKEXTWoREe — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) June 17, 2024

The news just keeps getting worse for Biden:

Today, in our sixth edition of this tracker, our Presidential Voting Intention poll of 3,713 swing state voters finds Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in all six states which we polled, although his margins have narrowed in three of the six states polled since our previous poll conducted in early May. In a hypothetical match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. included as an independent candidate, Donald Trump holds a lead of six points over Biden in Florida (43% vs 37%) while holding leads of between 1% and 5% in the other five states polled.

Also, that's certainly not from a MAGA pollster:

This is from a Democratic pollster: Trump leading in every swing state. https://t.co/Ay1HtngjOH — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 17, 2024

Redfield & Wilson Strategies is a democrat pollster.



Amazing that they even released these numbers. — Hugh Everett (@HughEverett) June 17, 2024

There have to be alarm bells sounding all over the DNC.

Perhaps somebody had a motive in doing so. Stay tuned.