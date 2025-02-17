Brainstorming Time! DOGE Opens DMs for Public Input on Government Fraud, Waste, and Suggestions

Now is our time to shine!

DOGE put out the call for DMs from the general public to point to waste and fraud, as well as provide ideas and feedback.

DOGE is looking for help from the general public!



Please DM insight for reducing waste, fraud, and abuse, along with any helpful insights or awesome ideas, to the relevant DOGE affiliates (found on the Affiliates tab). For example, @DOGE_USDA, @DOGE_SSA, etc.

We will add… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 17, 2025

This writer has already sent along a suggestion.

Perhaps Gavin Newsom’s homeless industrial complex https://t.co/LHoAjZXXxE — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 17, 2025

Especially the federal funding for this.

Please do a search for Federal funds flowing to all of these pollsters including us. We didn’t get any but we’d like to see who did. Reuters we now know got millions.https://t.co/l4yewJfZC1 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 17, 2025

We'd love to see a list of who got funding and what their polling has shown over the years.

I just DMed this to you. The Federal government wants to spend $1 Billion to kill one type of owl in order to save another. Completely insane. https://t.co/QXbhhGCX4b — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) February 17, 2025

Seriously?

Disallow stock trading by the members of the Senate and House and their relatives. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 17, 2025

THIS. Oh, we'd love to see this.

Can you run a quick search on my X account? For the past 2+ years I've posted where they've been ripping us off. — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) February 17, 2025

There's a treasure trove of info on that account.

We love the fact that there is almost a 100% guaranteed chance of some kid messaging DOGE and saying that their siblings steal all of the computer time or food and that they should be investigated. 😂 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 17, 2025

They absolutely need to post the unhinged and funny replies they get.

Triple dipping. Work at a government facility while in the military, retire and then go back as a civilian, retire and then come back as a consultant in the same role.



This is true in almost every government agency. — MAGA IFB (@Wills2024) February 17, 2025

This is so wrong.

Elon Musk has created the closest thing to direct democracy this country has ever seen. Leftists should love this! https://t.co/HiQSu4ahL8 — Jake Loft (@l0ftzilla) February 17, 2025

And the Left hates him for it.

The entire state of California. You're welcome. https://t.co/354GqDDXla — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2025

Heh.

Please DM the DOGE handles to report government waste and fraud https://t.co/fG77KMNBef — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Yes, please.

Democrats tomorrow: “WE DIDN’T ELECT THE GENERAL PUBLIC!!!” https://t.co/IZ2l7Nzws8 — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) February 17, 2025

That's exactly what they'll argue next.