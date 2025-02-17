Censorship Sunday: CBS ‘News’ and 60 Minutes Anti-Free Speech Proclamations Heard Loud and...
Brainstorming Time! DOGE Opens DMs for Public Input on Government Fraud, Waste, and Suggestions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 17, 2025
ImgFlip

Now is our time to shine!

DOGE put out the call for DMs from the general public to point to waste and fraud, as well as provide ideas and feedback.

This writer has already sent along a suggestion.

Especially the federal funding for this.

We'd love to see a list of who got funding and what their polling has shown over the years.

Seriously?

THIS. Oh, we'd love to see this.

There's a treasure trove of info on that account.

They absolutely need to post the unhinged and funny replies they get.

This is so wrong.

And the Left hates him for it.

Heh.

Yes, please.

That's exactly what they'll argue next.

