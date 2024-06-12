Charles Payne Bursts Biden Campaign's Gaslighting Bubble About #Bidenomics

With under five months to go until the November elections, the Biden campaign is relying mostly on one strategy: Lying about how great this administration is doing and hoping everybody believes it.

When it comes to economic issues, the "Biden Wins" account is trying to help this administration make you not believe what your own eyes see (and what your wallet feels) when going to the grocery store or filling up your car with gas:

BREAKING: Because of President Biden’s inflation reducing policies, grocery prices have fallen four months in a row. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 12, 2024

BREAKING: New consumer pricing data shows that inflation lowered in May. Gas and grocery prices also plummeted. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 12, 2024

Nice try, but no.

Fox Business' Charles Payne shows the reality of the Biden years when it comes to inflation. Compare this to the above gaslighting:

This is the real Inflation story - attempts to disrespect or dissuade people from knowing their own economy is contemptuous and futile. pic.twitter.com/onvFL2QDEP — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 12, 2024

And nobody's been trying to disrespect or dissuade people from knowing their own economy quite like the Biden campaign.

Well said. It smacks you in the head every day. https://t.co/YHWSuqmhfU — Stephen Paris (@sgParis) June 12, 2024

As well as in your wallet and credit card balance.