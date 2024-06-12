Charles Payne Bursts Biden Campaign's Gaslighting Bubble About #Bidenomics

Brian Stelter's Fear of a Second Trump Term is Evident
Doug P.  |  4:22 PM on June 12, 2024
Meme

With under five months to go until the November elections, the Biden campaign is relying mostly on one strategy: Lying about how great this administration is doing and hoping everybody believes it. 

Advertisement

When it comes to economic issues, the "Biden Wins" account is trying to help this administration make you not believe what your own eyes see (and what your wallet feels) when going to the grocery store or filling up your car with gas:

Nice try, but no.

Fox Business' Charles Payne shows the reality of the Biden years when it comes to inflation. Compare this to the above gaslighting: 

And nobody's been trying to disrespect or dissuade people from knowing their own economy quite like the Biden campaign.

As well as in your wallet and credit card balance.

