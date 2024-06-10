Climate Change Alarmist Jill Biden Had a Heck of a Carbon Footprint Last Week (Guess Who's Paying)

Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are...
Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on June 10, 2024
Meme Screenshot

The Biden administration has been aggressively pushing a number of shams, ostensibly in the name of saving the planet from a fiery demise due to climate change they say is caused by the burning of fossil fuels. First lady Jill Biden is among those people: 

But being a prominent Democrat means never having to feel any pangs of hypocrisy.

Last week Dr. Jill took multiple flights to and from France. The carbon footprint will be massive, as will the cost of the trips. But fortunately for the Bidens they don't have to worry about any of that: 

From the Daily Mail:

Taxpayers will pick up the majority of cost for Jill Biden's whirlwind flights between Wilmington, Delaware, and France so she could be at son Hunter's side during his federal gun trial although the Democratic Party will chip in some funds. 

The first lady racked up $345,400 in flight costs, the National Taxpayers Union Foundation estimated, as she boomeranged between the United States and France last week, traveling separately from husband Joe Biden so she could support her family at home while also representing the United States abroad. 

Her political party will repay the government for what it would cost for her to fly commercially with taxpayers footing the rest of the bill.

Being a Biden means never having to pay for something out of your own pocket, apparently.

Also, just imagine the "killer carbon footprint" calculations from the MSM if that were Melania Trump. 

It's "D"ifferent when they do it.

It's high, but the real problem is your SUV.

