Climate Change Alarmist Jill Biden Had a Heck of a Carbon Footprint Last Week (Guess Who's Paying)

The Biden administration has been aggressively pushing a number of shams, ostensibly in the name of saving the planet from a fiery demise due to climate change they say is caused by the burning of fossil fuels. First lady Jill Biden is among those people:

Climate change is real, and it’s decimating communities all across our country.



Fires in California and Oregon.



Hurricane Sally.



We deserve leaders who believe in science. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) September 17, 2020

But being a prominent Democrat means never having to feel any pangs of hypocrisy.

Last week Dr. Jill took multiple flights to and from France. The carbon footprint will be massive, as will the cost of the trips. But fortunately for the Bidens they don't have to worry about any of that:

SCOOP: The DNC will pay for Jill Biden's flight costs - reimbursing gov't the equivelant of first-class ticket - in her whirlwind Wilmington/Paris flights last week; taxpayers will be on hook for majority; total cost estimate for all flights is $345,400 https://t.co/HzNHoUhP0d — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) June 10, 2024

Jill Biden's 3,600-mile round trip from France to Delaware to spend two days at Hunter's trial could cost up to $345,000... and taxpayers could be on the hook for a huge bill https://t.co/NLsITn9X4X — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2024

From the Daily Mail:

Taxpayers will pick up the majority of cost for Jill Biden's whirlwind flights between Wilmington, Delaware, and France so she could be at son Hunter's side during his federal gun trial although the Democratic Party will chip in some funds. The first lady racked up $345,400 in flight costs, the National Taxpayers Union Foundation estimated, as she boomeranged between the United States and France last week, traveling separately from husband Joe Biden so she could support her family at home while also representing the United States abroad. Her political party will repay the government for what it would cost for her to fly commercially with taxpayers footing the rest of the bill.

Being a Biden means never having to pay for something out of your own pocket, apparently.

Also, just imagine the "killer carbon footprint" calculations from the MSM if that were Melania Trump.

Keeping up the Obama tradition of flying their dogs separately. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 10, 2024

It's "D"ifferent when they do it.

can you calculate the carbon footprint? — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) June 10, 2024

It's high, but the real problem is your SUV.