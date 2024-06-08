It's a Good Thing for These Rescued Hostages That Israeli Leaders Didn't Listen...
AP's Breakdown of Biden Chair Video for Debunking Purposes Reeks of Dem/Media Desperation
90 Year Old Apollo 8 Astronaut Will Anders Dies in Plane Crash
Outlaw President: Does a Facebook Post Prove Juror Misconduct in Trump’s New York...
Pulitzer Incoming: Spokane Reporter OUTRAGED That Kids Are Riding Their Scooters on the...
'Literally a Household Name': Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People...
Time to Play 'Biden Campaign Press Release or Politico Playbook Headline?'
VIP: Adobe Takes Heat Over New Terms of Service and They Deserve It
Mike Johnson vs Biden's Broken Brain & Democrats' Vote-Buying Schemes!
Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies...
If Biden's Speech Today at Pointe du Hoc Sounded Familiar, Here's Why
President Working to Jail Political Opponent Warns Trump Will Jail People if Elected...
Byron Donalds Launches Counterattack Against Vicious Democrat Media Smear That He's Racist
Oh, Honey... NO! X Just Points and LAUGHS at Alexander Vindman's Nobody Wife...

Biden Reminds France There's Only 1 Existential Threat to Humanity, and It's Not Nukes

Doug P.  |  12:41 PM on June 08, 2024
Screenshotted meme

No matter what the occasion, the Left, including President Biden, never want to let people take their attention off their most lucrative and power-grabbing initiative, which is of course "fighting climate change."

Advertisement

In France, Biden's aides made sure his most recent speech kept true to their credo of "always be closing":

Biden recently admitted in an interview that U.S. weapons that have been supplied to Ukraine are being used inside Russia and now Putin's reportedly sending warships to Cuba soon, the White House isn't willing to suspend the sham even long enough to handle actual problems. They'd rather try to convince everybody that the greatest threat doesn't come from any nukes those ships might be carrying, but rather their gas-powered engines.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that the Bidens don't actually believe any of this BS:

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden worked to walk the line between president and father, telling ABC in an interview that he would accept the jury’s verdict and ruling out a pardon for his son. Earlier this week, he issued a statement saying: “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.”

Biden is in France this week for D-Day anniversary events. First lady Jill Biden, who attended court most of the week, flew from France Thursday to be at the trial again Friday before she will return to France for a state dinner.

Recommended

AP's Breakdown of Biden Chair Video for Debunking Purposes Reeks of Dem/Media Desperation
Doug P.
Advertisement

Biden's wife flew on a private plane to and from France twice in a couple of days but your SUV is the problem.

As usual, their "rules" will apply to you, NOT to them. 

These lunatics -- John Kerry comes to mind -- worry about how nuclear war would worsen climate change. The fact that they do that worrying while aboard their private jets only means they should never be taken seriously about anything.

Biden was, of course, eager to take questions about all this. Wait, no he wasn't:

The president has to make sure and reserve most of his energy for the "behind the scenes" version of Biden.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AP's Breakdown of Biden Chair Video for Debunking Purposes Reeks of Dem/Media Desperation
Doug P.
Outlaw President: Does a Facebook Post Prove Juror Misconduct in Trump’s New York City Trial?
Aaron Walker
Pulitzer Incoming: Spokane Reporter OUTRAGED That Kids Are Riding Their Scooters on the Street
Grateful Calvin
It's a Good Thing for These Rescued Hostages That Israeli Leaders Didn't Listen to Biden and Blinken
Doug P.
Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilievre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)
Sam J.
Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AP's Breakdown of Biden Chair Video for Debunking Purposes Reeks of Dem/Media Desperation Doug P.
Advertisement