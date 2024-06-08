Biden Reminds France There's Only 1 Existential Threat to Humanity, and It's Not Nukes

No matter what the occasion, the Left, including President Biden, never want to let people take their attention off their most lucrative and power-grabbing initiative, which is of course "fighting climate change."

Advertisement

In France, Biden's aides made sure his most recent speech kept true to their credo of "always be closing":

Biden claims climate change is "the only existential threat to humanity, including nuclear weapons" pic.twitter.com/yF7T16Rhwj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2024

Biden recently admitted in an interview that U.S. weapons that have been supplied to Ukraine are being used inside Russia and now Putin's reportedly sending warships to Cuba soon, the White House isn't willing to suspend the sham even long enough to handle actual problems. They'd rather try to convince everybody that the greatest threat doesn't come from any nukes those ships might be carrying, but rather their gas-powered engines.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that the Bidens don't actually believe any of this BS:

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden worked to walk the line between president and father, telling ABC in an interview that he would accept the jury’s verdict and ruling out a pardon for his son. Earlier this week, he issued a statement saying: “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.” Biden is in France this week for D-Day anniversary events. First lady Jill Biden, who attended court most of the week, flew from France Thursday to be at the trial again Friday before she will return to France for a state dinner.

Biden's wife flew on a private plane to and from France twice in a couple of days but your SUV is the problem.

As usual, their "rules" will apply to you, NOT to them.

So when the mushroom cloud hits, sit under an umbrella https://t.co/xY8sGdGHDk — Breana ❤️ Rangers/Huskies/Cowboys ✭ (@2020Bre) June 8, 2024

These lunatics -- John Kerry comes to mind -- worry about how nuclear war would worsen climate change. The fact that they do that worrying while aboard their private jets only means they should never be taken seriously about anything.

Biden was, of course, eager to take questions about all this. Wait, no he wasn't:

Biden takes unscripted questions from reporters in France, and jogs off stage showing his tremendous vigor.



Just kidding. None of that happened. pic.twitter.com/0gfpCDj9lv — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) June 8, 2024

The president has to make sure and reserve most of his energy for the "behind the scenes" version of Biden.