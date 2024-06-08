'Dems Must Really Be Worried'! Politico Looks at the Biden Family Business (and Guess What)

Politico has a piece out about how the "Biden Crime Syndicate" might have a lot more associates that previously thought.

First off is the usual Joe Biden denial about having no involvement in his family's business dealings, but oddly enough it seems that some of his aides and staffers have had roles in the operation to some degree:

Joe Biden insists he's not involved in his family's business dealings. His aides are a different story.



Many of Biden's closest staffers and advisers have doubled as his relatives’ business associates — both during and after their time working for him. https://t.co/23XCgkb3yZ — POLITICO (@politico) June 8, 2024

The report indicates that Biden might be lying, which would be as shocking as the sun rising in the east tomorrow morning:

Since 2019, Joe Biden has repeatedly distanced himself from his family’s business dealings, saying that he has never so much as discussed them with his relatives or with anyone else. But House impeachment inquiry interviews, public records and emails reviewed by POLITICO show that members of his inner circle were regularly enmeshed in those dealings: Many of the president’s closest staffers and advisers have doubled as his relatives’ business associates, both during and after their stints working for the man at the center of the Biden family orbit.

It sounds like you didn't need to be a member of the Biden family to have a part to play in the family business. The Big Guy was inclusive that way.

With controversy surrounding Jim and Hunter Biden’s business dealings, any potential links to the president face renewed scrutiny.



And the Bidens' history of mixing business and politics doesn't help their efforts to distance him from family ventures. https://t.co/23XCgkb3yZ — POLITICO (@politico) June 8, 2024

The Bidens have said they keep strict inter-personal firewalls to avoid discussing business among themselves.



But with so many former and current aides in the mix, onlookers are forced to take family members at their word that those firewalls always held. https://t.co/23XCgkb3yZ — POLITICO (@politico) June 8, 2024

"Onlookers are forced to take family members at their word that those firewalls always held."

For too long the media has also wanted to take them at their word. Perhaps Biden's starting to get more politically expendable for the Democrats and the MSM's getting the green light... or maybe not.

Joe Biden has repeatedly distanced himself from his family’s business dealings. But “many of the president’s closest staffers and advisers have doubled as his relatives’ business associates, both during and after their stints working for the man at the center of the Biden family… https://t.co/gNByXOqyfs — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2024

I read this as a message.

“Joe we can take you out whenever we like.”

Comer is correct. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 8, 2024

Perhaps this story is more like a brush pitch than an attempt to bean the batter who happens to be in the White House.

In other words, Joe Biden's up to his neck in it. https://t.co/X6er85PGFa — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 8, 2024

Man, Democrats must be really worried about how bad Biden is doing in the polls for Politico of all places to acknowledge how shady the Biden family is and the overwhelming likelihood that Joe was involved in their business dealings https://t.co/BiyT3T1GOy — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) June 8, 2024

Everything Team Biden accuses Trump of is 100 percent pure projection.

It's almost like the Biden family is exactly what they pretended the Trump family to be. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) June 8, 2024

Bingo!

They will all start singing very soon https://t.co/9OrrM2UFQj — David Cappione (@ActionCap5) June 8, 2024

But only if Trump wins. Stay tuned!