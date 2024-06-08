'Dems Must Really Be Worried'! Politico Looks at the Biden Family Business (and Guess What)

Biden WH Responds to Israel Rescuing Hamas Hostages in a Maddeningly Predictable Way
Doug P.  |  3:39 PM on June 08, 2024
Artist Angie

Politico has a piece out about how the "Biden Crime Syndicate" might have a lot more associates that previously thought. 

First off is the usual Joe Biden denial about having no involvement in his family's business dealings, but oddly enough it seems that some of his aides and staffers have had roles in the operation to some degree:

The report indicates that Biden might be lying, which would be as shocking as the sun rising in the east tomorrow morning: 

Since 2019, Joe Biden has repeatedly distanced himself from his family’s business dealings, saying that he has never so much as discussed them with his relatives or with anyone else. But House impeachment inquiry interviews, public records and emails reviewed by POLITICO show that members of his inner circle were regularly enmeshed in those dealings: Many of the president’s closest staffers and advisers have doubled as his relatives’ business associates, both during and after their stints working for the man at the center of the Biden family orbit.

It sounds like you didn't need to be a member of the Biden family to have a part to play in the family business. The Big Guy was inclusive that way. 

"Onlookers are forced to take family members at their word that those firewalls always held." 

For too long the media has also wanted to take them at their word. Perhaps Biden's starting to get more politically expendable for the Democrats and the MSM's getting the green light... or maybe not. 

Perhaps this story is more like a brush pitch than an attempt to bean the batter who happens to be in the White House.

Everything Team Biden accuses Trump of is 100 percent pure projection.

Bingo!

But only if Trump wins. Stay tuned!

