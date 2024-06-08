Biden WH Responds to Israel Rescuing Hamas Hostages in a Maddeningly Predictable Way

There was some good news this morning when the IDF announced that four people who had been taken hostage during the October 7th Hamas attacks inside Israel had been rescued.

From Spencer Brown at Townhall:

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a daring operation Saturday morning that successfully rescued alive four hostages who had been held by Hamas for the last eight months. A joint statement released by the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israeli police said a "complex operation" liberated Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrei Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) — all four of which were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova Music Festival during the Iran-backed terrorists' October 7 massacre.

The White House statement is everything you thought it would be.

After congratulating Israel on the rescue, the statement from Jake Sullivan then asks the Israelis to embrace the White House position that would do nothing but buy Hamas some time and get no more hostages back:

The Biden administration responds to Israel's successful operation rescuing four hostages from Hamas in Gaza (being held in civilian homes, no less!) by pushing for a ceasefire, because of course.



How many American hostages have been rescued by Biden's ceasefire harping? pic.twitter.com/R4DFLOj2fG — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 8, 2024

It could have been worse, but not much:

At least the White House didn't thank Hamas for being "businesslike and professional" as they did the Taliban. The bar really is the floor here. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 8, 2024

With an election about five months away the White House always feels compelled to throw something in that might help appease the pro-Hamas wing of the Dem Party.

The Biden Administration’s singular focus is on getting Israel to stop fighting.



Whether the hostages live or die is really irrelevant to them. https://t.co/VjcmlyPf7m — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 8, 2024

They couldn't make that more clear.

Blinken should resign in shame and disappear from public life forever. But, he won't. — Sistro Mondain 🐊 🇺🇸😼 (@SistroMondain) June 8, 2024

The "failing upward" never seems to end with these people.