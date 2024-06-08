Biden WH Responds to Israel Rescuing Hamas Hostages in a Maddeningly Predictable Way

Bill Gates Takes on the Farting Cows but Predictably Leaves Out a Pretty...
Doug P.  |  1:47 PM on June 08, 2024
Screenshot

There was some good news this morning when the IDF announced that four people who had been taken hostage during the October 7th Hamas attacks inside Israel had been rescued.

From Spencer Brown at Townhall:

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a daring operation Saturday morning that successfully rescued alive four hostages who had been held by Hamas for the last eight months.

A joint statement released by the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israeli police said a "complex operation" liberated Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrei Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) — all four of which were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova Music Festival during the Iran-backed terrorists' October 7 massacre.

The White House statement is everything you thought it would be. 

After congratulating Israel on the rescue, the statement from Jake Sullivan then asks the Israelis to embrace the White House position that would do nothing but buy Hamas some time and get no more hostages back: 

Bill Gates Takes on the Farting Cows but Predictably Leaves Out a Pretty Important Fact
Laura W.
It could have been worse, but not much:

With an election about five months away the White House always feels compelled to throw something in that might help appease the pro-Hamas wing of the Dem Party.

They couldn't make that more clear.

The "failing upward" never seems to end with these people.

