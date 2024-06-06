'This Is Sick': Hillary Clinton Decided D-Day Anniversary Would Be a Good Time for This Reminder

As you're well aware, Hillary Clinton has been consumed with TDS and general rage ever since this tweet started aging hilariously bad:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Advertisement

That never happened, but what did Clinton expect after not campaigning in Wisconsin and going to coal country and promising to put them out of work if elected?

Fast forward to today, the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, and Hillary just couldn't help but put a big dose of TDS into her commemoration of the occasion:

Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy.



This November, all we have to do is vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 6, 2024

While Hillary was writing that (or dictating it to somebody else) the inside of her head featured that toy monkey that bangs cymbals together, except this one was simultaneously yelling "Trump is Hitler! Trump is Hitler!"

Bitter, party of one, your table is now available. https://t.co/6JCWnz4kze — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) June 6, 2024

This is seriously gross. What an awful, awful woman. https://t.co/bivXTIy4ne — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 6, 2024

Clinton's gotten so far beneath contempt that you'd need deep sea drilling equipment to reach her.

To date, Donald Trump’s greatest achievement is preventing this goblin from ever being president. https://t.co/mVoFSLWuME — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 6, 2024

turn on your replies you coward! https://t.co/7hzTaqHItj — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) June 6, 2024

I know this family is devoid of shame but holy crap this really is beneath contempt. https://t.co/hYuMkqPh4n — Matt Knowles (@knowlesm) June 6, 2024

Hillary remains as angry and bitter as ever and just can't help herself.

Please just go away https://t.co/AGNJoTq7iH — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 6, 2024

What kind of shameless, broken, lizard person do you have to be to tweet out some nonsense like this?



"Yes I know what it was like for those soldiers on Omaha beach ducking machine gun fire, I went to vote. I am braver than the troops"



She has never recovered from Trump's win https://t.co/ufFsXgwFy9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 6, 2024

And she never will recover from it.