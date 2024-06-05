'No Shame': Here's CNN's Chyron During Interview With Ex FBI Director James Comey

Everybody's quite familiar with how many media outlets still have on as "experts" some of those former intelligence community officials, even though they signed a letter saying Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign. We now know the effort to label the laptop a Russian disinformation campaign was itself a disinformation campaign, but it had the desired election interference effect just days before ballots were cast in November of 2020.

Former FBI Director James Comey didn't sign that letter, but he did his part when it came to giving the Dems some assistance in the last few years. Comey is another reason we laugh when Biden says "nobody is above the law":

The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey despite an internal investigation that found he improperly leaked information to the news media, the department's internal watchdog said on Thursday. The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General said Comey asked a friend to share the contents of a memo with the New York Times to pressure the department to launch an independent investigation into his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Then again, if Comey hadn't given the Dems and TDS crowd an emotional boost from time to time, he wouldn't get invited on cable news outlets like CNN quite often. But look a that chyron:

CNN’s chyron writer has no shame to make this the banner during an interview with James Comey. pic.twitter.com/3amQvOACDM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2024

CNN used this chyron with a straight face: “James Comey: FBI Has Seen The Damage Lies Can Do” https://t.co/JU9BO5nzDu pic.twitter.com/K5Axcesgzt — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 5, 2024

Unreal but not surprising:

Our interview with former FBI Director James Comey tonight: pic.twitter.com/SVuKUWiGP5 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 5, 2024

They just keep bringing on known liars to tell more lies and pretend the lies are coming from the other side. It's just amazing.

That cyron. My god — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 5, 2024

It's a doozy!

I like the "straight to the source" tag line - Comey is indeed the source of many lies. — matt dooley (@mdooley) June 5, 2024

Maybe CNN got that part right, just not for the reason they think.