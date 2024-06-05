Unhinged Chris Matthews Explains How Trump Could End Up a Dictator (Prepare the Straitjackets!)

The last time we heard from MSNBC's Chris Matthews (or at least cared enough to share what he said) was back in January when the former "Hardball" host joined Claire McCaskill in warning that people in the rural Trump cult could help the former president take over the country once again.

Matthews was back at it again, and somebody at MSNBC should really make him wear a TDS helmet so he doesn't hurt himself.

Apparently, if the Supreme Court remains unchanged, if Trump wins in November, and a democratically-elected Congress ends up fully in Republican hands, that would mean the U.S. will be, for all intents and purposes, a dictatorship:

MSNBC's Chris Matthews: "Very Reasonable" To Assume @realDonaldTrump Will Rule As A Dictator In A Second Termhttps://t.co/dcXCSbhDqr



"Trump could end up rolling the score. 'I've got the Congress and I've got the Supreme Court, I own it all, I am a dictator.'" pic.twitter.com/xBJKdeCRAC — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) June 5, 2024

It should be illegal for any MSNBC personality to define what's "very reasonable," because this ain't it:

MSNBC host Chris Matthews has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome:



"I'm telling you that Trump could end up rolling the score. 'I've got the Congress, I've got the Supreme Court, I own it all, I am a dictator!' It’s very reasonable to assume that's where he’s headed." pic.twitter.com/7ga2yBXMSB — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 5, 2024

These people at MSNBC and other alleged "news" operations are totally sane and have in no way driven themselves to complete lunacy (or at least are trying to drive their viewers to complete lunacy). Yikes.

2 things...

1) Trump was already President & didn't do any of these things

2) Biden is doing them now — A Little Mental With Mike (@MentalWithMike) June 5, 2024

Projection is all the Left has at this point.

So he would be a dictator because he’d get a majority in a democratic election and fill vacant seats on the Supreme Court? Does Chris Matthews know what a dictator is? https://t.co/Um4HWl5g37 — Joshua Lloyd-Braiden (@Joshlloydbraid) June 5, 2024

Matthews has lost what was left of his mind. If Trump wins in November we'll witness the most glorious meltdown of all time and straight jackets will need to be distributed.