Bingo! Sen. Rand Paul Points Out Why Biden's Border EO Is 'Nothing More...
'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on...
Joe Scarborough Compares the President to Ex GOP House Speakers and Finds Biden...
Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That...
Trump Supporter Army Mercilessly Mocks Biden Campaign on TikTok for Pandering to Black...
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for...
Laptop Dems/Media Called 'Russian Disinformation' Entered As Evidence at Hunter Biden Tria...
This Is Why You Fail: Makers of 'The Acolyte' Brag About Creating 'The...
The Lt. Governor of Ohio Jon Husted is Claiming to Have Finally Seen...
Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds...
135 Hotels in New York City Are Being Used as Shelters for Illegal...
NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services
Idaho Bar Offers Specials for 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'
ACLU Announces It Will Sue Biden Over Border Executive Order

Fox News Host Notes Biden Camp Not Eager to Discuss Fact-Check They Called a 'Blatant Lie'

Doug P.  |  11:45 AM on June 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden again this week said that he capped insulin at $35 a month, which sparked a fact-check from Fox News' John Roberts. The Biden-Harris HQ account called Roberts' fact-check a "blatant lie":

Advertisement

Really?

Ironically the Biden-Harris HQ account's header says "just the facts, Jack."

Roberts said he gave the Biden campaign a chance to join him on the air and explain exactly how his claim is a "blatant lie," but for some reason, they weren't eager to appear: 

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
Advertisement

This isn't very surprising. This is the same Biden campaign blaming Trump for Biden's open border. 

Probably for the same reasons Biden never sits down for a serious interview with a non-hack member of the media who isn't in the tank for the Democrats.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on Epstein
Doug P.
Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That 'Biden Is Slipping'
Grateful Calvin
This Is Why You Fail: Makers of 'The Acolyte' Brag About Creating 'The Gayest Star Wars Yet'
Grateful Calvin
Joe Scarborough Compares the President to Ex GOP House Speakers and Finds Biden 'Far Sharper'
Doug P.
Trump Supporter Army Mercilessly Mocks Biden Campaign on TikTok for Pandering to Black Voters
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee Sam J.
Advertisement