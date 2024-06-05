Fox News Host Notes Biden Camp Not Eager to Discuss Fact-Check They Called a 'Blatant Lie'

President Biden again this week said that he capped insulin at $35 a month, which sparked a fact-check from Fox News' John Roberts. The Biden-Harris HQ account called Roberts' fact-check a "blatant lie":

Fox host tries to claim Trump, not President Biden, capped insulin at $35/month



FACT CHECK: This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs, President Biden did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s Project 2025 wants to repeal it, which would raise… pic.twitter.com/iDrrBKEIhf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024

Really?

God, you suck at this. It's a matter of public record, you toadstools. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 3, 2024

You post, we report you to @CommunityNotes - every day it's the same thing. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) June 3, 2024

Ironically the Biden-Harris HQ account's header says "just the facts, Jack."

Roberts said he gave the Biden campaign a chance to join him on the air and explain exactly how his claim is a "blatant lie," but for some reason, they weren't eager to appear:

🔥 Fox News host John Roberts hits back at the Biden campaign after they accuse him of a ‘blatant lie’ over his reporting that Trump capped insulin at $35 a month



After providing the receipts showing it was Trump, not Biden, who capped insulin costs, John adds: "We invited a… pic.twitter.com/PV0Ma1Nnir — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 4, 2024

This isn't very surprising. This is the same Biden campaign blaming Trump for Biden's open border.

Good for John Roberts. Why won't anyone from the Biden campaign defend their non-position? https://t.co/VOsWWFeWkj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 5, 2024

Probably for the same reasons Biden never sits down for a serious interview with a non-hack member of the media who isn't in the tank for the Democrats.