You Don't Despise Media Enough, Part 2,893: AP Reports Trump Attacking US Justice System Helps Putin

Doug P.  |  9:51 AM on June 03, 2024
Journalism meme

Of all the dishonest hack media outlets, the Associated Press is probably the hackiest. 

Yesterday brought with it another AP headline that would, ironically, do Soviet-era Pravda proud with this framing of 

It's just amazing watching these propagandists trying to turn the bloated, over-reaching federal government with unlimited resources into the victim when it comes to the weaponized justice system's attempts to throw him in jail and/or keep Trump off the campaign trail to help his Democrat opponent.

The AP simply takes the truth, turns it around 180 degrees, and presents it that way.

The irony and shamelessness of the AP's spin would be laughable if it wasn't so dangerous.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Exactly. The Democrats are acting in ways that might make Putin proud but the media's trying to help gaslight America into thinking it's the other way around.

The Associated Press is paid to push the Left's propaganda and now they don't even care if it's incredibly obvious.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Monday Morning Meme Madness
