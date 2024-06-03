You Don't Despise Media Enough, Part 2,893: AP Reports Trump Attacking US Justice System Helps Putin

Of all the dishonest hack media outlets, the Associated Press is probably the hackiest.

Yesterday brought with it another AP headline that would, ironically, do Soviet-era Pravda proud with this framing of

Advertisement

The AP isn't even pretending anymore. pic.twitter.com/8WKBfn2gA8 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 2, 2024

It's just amazing watching these propagandists trying to turn the bloated, over-reaching federal government with unlimited resources into the victim when it comes to the weaponized justice system's attempts to throw him in jail and/or keep Trump off the campaign trail to help his Democrat opponent.

What’s appalling about this is that the opposite is far more true; the undeniably political prosecution of Trump is far more useful for Putin’s propaganda purposes than Trump complaining about what was done to him. https://t.co/V1JGUb1ABO — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 2, 2024

The AP simply takes the truth, turns it around 180 degrees, and presents it that way.

Putin who murders and imprisons his political opponents. https://t.co/XVzLwHlogs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2024

The irony and shamelessness of the AP's spin would be laughable if it wasn't so dangerous.

The craziest thing about press coverage of the Trump cases is the inversion of the power dynamic, whereas the criticisms by a private citizen of the states political prosecutions are treated as “autocratic” and not the opposition party bending the law like a pretzel to jail an… https://t.co/n0dMG8WvRh — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 2, 2024

Exactly. The Democrats are acting in ways that might make Putin proud but the media's trying to help gaslight America into thinking it's the other way around.

Abandon the AP… — Don Carter (@d1carter) June 2, 2024

The Associated Press is paid to push the Left's propaganda and now they don't even care if it's incredibly obvious.