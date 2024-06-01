'Ever Seen Energy Like This for a President?' Trump's First Big Appearance Since Sham Trial Was LOUD

Not many miles from where Donald Trump's conviction in Manhattan took place this week, the former president and current presidential candidate made an appearance at a UFC event in New Jersey:

Former President Donald Trump arrived at UFC 302 to an uproarious standing ovation on Saturday — just days after he was found guilty in his Manhattan trial. Trump, flanked by UFC President and long-time pal Dana White, was met with massive cheers as he entered the The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The former commander-in-chief shook dozens of hands and waved a fist to the crowd as he made his way to his ringside seat, stopping briefly to say hello to UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan.

While President Biden is in Delaware for the weekend, Trump took in a UFC event Saturday night:

President Trump in the house for UFC 302 in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/aU9RNB1Fxx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2024

We're just trying to imagine the reception Biden would get walking into a venue like this.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump walks into UFC 302 in New Jersey just days after being convicted 10 miles away in New York — Crowd ROARS 🔥pic.twitter.com/Da9sKhNiMo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 2, 2024

Have you ever seen energy like this for a President?



No one like Trump 🔥🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/kCevTaeelt — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 2, 2024

Listen to that crowd chant, "We want Trump!"



The more they go after him, the stronger his base gets 👊🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/BZBYZpMcse — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) June 2, 2024

The Biden campaign should have their candidate attend an event like this.

Just kidding -- that would never happen.