Trump's Day vs. What Biden Just Bragged About Is 'Quite a Split Screen for Our Country Right Now'

President Biden and VP Kamala Harris had another Pander-Palooza campaign event in Philadelphia as they attempted to shore up minority support that this administration has been losing. They even brought in Elmo to help energize the "crowd."

Advertisement

During his remarks, Biden again bragged about getting around a Supreme Court ruling:

BIDEN: "Supreme Court blocked me ... but they didn't stop me!" pic.twitter.com/BWv3ObBSHT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2024

Mollie Hemingway contrasted that with what's going on at a Manhattan courthouse today with Alvin Bragg's banana republic prosecution. It made for quite the shot and chaser:

Media gleeful that Trump is in court... over what? They can't even say. All while Biden is literally bragging that he defiantly refuses to abide by rulings from the Supreme Court of the United States. Quite the split screen for our country right now. https://t.co/Lgnin0ypMD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 29, 2024

Yes indeed, while Biden's political opponent is awaiting a verdict in the NYC banana republic-style trial and Democrats are claiming he's a threat to rule of law and America's cherished norms and respect for our institutions, the president said this:

So our president is breaking the orders of the USA highest court… — Matt Volpe (@mrvolpeinc) May 29, 2024

But Trump's the "grave threat to democracy," or something.

Maybe when Biden is out of office, we can then go after him on so many illegal things he has done in his 50 years of criminality. — Anne Fledderman (@newfmomx03) May 29, 2024

The Republicans don't seem to, so far, have an interest in playing hardball at that level.