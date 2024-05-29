Trump's Day vs. What Biden Just Bragged About Is 'Quite a Split Screen for Our Country Right Now'

Media Malpractice: The Hill Can't Fathom Why People Who Buy Food, Gas Think...
Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo

President Biden and VP Kamala Harris had another Pander-Palooza campaign event in Philadelphia as they attempted to shore up minority support that this administration has been losing. They even brought in Elmo to help energize the "crowd." 

During his remarks, Biden again bragged about getting around a Supreme Court ruling:

Mollie Hemingway contrasted that with what's going on at a Manhattan courthouse today with Alvin Bragg's banana republic prosecution. It made for quite the shot and chaser:

Yes indeed, while Biden's political opponent is awaiting a verdict in the NYC banana republic-style trial and Democrats are claiming he's a threat to rule of law and America's cherished norms and respect for our institutions, the president said this: 

But Trump's the "grave threat to democracy," or something.

The Republicans don't seem to, so far, have an interest in playing hardball at that level.

