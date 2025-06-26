CNN’s Draws ‘On-Air Guest’ Short Straw and Brings on Adam Kinzinger to Bad...
Dem Chris Van Hollen Says We Must Protect Lying ‘Journalists’ Because They Are ‘The Truth Tellers’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:35 PM on June 26, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Senator Chris Van Hollen is still pining for illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia but took time out of his day to defend his second love - ‘journalists’ who lie in service to the Democrat Party. Van Hollen calls these dutiful liars ‘The Truth Tellers.’ It’s okay to laugh at that; we did!

Here is on MSNBC. (WATCH)

The ridiculousness never ends.

Posters agree that Van Hollen’s demented declaration is hilarious, but know very few people were exposed to it.

It’s their favorite ‘how-to’ book.

Commenters find the whole ‘Truth Tellers’ schtick exhausting, especially considering that ‘the free press’ covered up former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

They lack self-awareness, which allows them to lie with impunity.

Commenters correctly point out that a ‘news’ meeting is indistinguishable from a DNC planning session.

When the legacy media becomes the biggest subject of its coverage, then you know it’s not long for this world. Of course, all this time defending lies could have been avoided if they had simply told the truth.

CHRIS VAN HOLLEN DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

