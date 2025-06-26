Dem Chris Van Hollen Says We Must Protect Lying ‘Journalists’ Because They Are ‘The Truth Tellers’

Senator Chris Van Hollen is still pining for illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia but took time out of his day to defend his second love - ‘journalists’ who lie in service to the Democrat Party. Van Hollen calls these dutiful liars ‘The Truth Tellers.’ It’s okay to laugh at that; we did!

Advertisement

Here is on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Chris Van Hollen: It's dangerous to attack the press because they are “The Truth Tellers.”



This was said on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/uXRCmGhEFZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

I almost spit my drink out. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 27, 2025

The ridiculousness never ends.

Posters agree that Van Hollen’s demented declaration is hilarious, but know very few people were exposed to it.

Fortunately, the 7 people who were watching weren’t convinced.



What clowns these people are 😂 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) June 26, 2025

I just laughed so hard over this..,, 😂 truth tellers… 😂 — Dana Robinson (@conservativeoma) June 26, 2025

“The Truth Tellers” I legit lol'd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

I swear these people sleep with a copy of 1984 under their pillows. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) June 26, 2025

It’s their favorite ‘how-to’ book.

Commenters find the whole ‘Truth Tellers’ schtick exhausting, especially considering that ‘the free press’ covered up former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

MSNBC, "The Truth Tellers" especially after the last 2-3 years+ of the Biden Presidency, you can't make this sh!t up can you? — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) June 27, 2025

The lies are effortless. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

How they do this is astonishing. Either they have no shame, no conscience, OR they really believe the stuff they spew 🤔 — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) June 27, 2025

They lack self-awareness, which allows them to lie with impunity.

Commenters correctly point out that a ‘news’ meeting is indistinguishable from a DNC planning session.

Yes, the brave souls at MSNBC are courageously repeating talking points you can also find in the DNC group chat — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) June 26, 2025

Chris “Maryland Man” Van Hollen has thoughts on the truth — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) June 26, 2025

Symone agreed with Chris. pic.twitter.com/ItCC14b3W4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2025

The media has lied so much that they now spend most of their broadcast time defending themselves.



That’s good. Less time to obsess over Trump. — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) June 26, 2025

When the legacy media becomes the biggest subject of its coverage, then you know it’s not long for this world. Of course, all this time defending lies could have been avoided if they had simply told the truth.