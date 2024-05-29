Trump's Review of Robert De Niro's Theatrics Will Only Worsen the Actor's TDS
Here are Jill Biden's Reasons to You Should Vote to Reelect Her Husband (Beverage Warning)

Doug P.  |  12:28 PM on May 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

As you know, we've come to know that there are two President Bidens: The one we see and hear with our own eyes and ears, and the Biden that exists behind the scenes and is "sharp as a tack."

First Lady Jill Bi.... er, DR. Jill Biden... was on Good Morning America earlier and explained why Americans should vote to reelect her husband, and she must have been referring to the "behind the scenes" Joe with these remarks:

Seriously? Dr. Jill could have just said "because I really enjoy the perks of living in the White House" but that's what she went with?

"Calm and steadying"? Legit LOL on that one.

Like the character and integrity required for somebody not to recognize a grandchild because their son's trying to get out of child support? 

The best part of the Biden "unity" years has been how he regularly likes to refer to tens of millions of voters as being "threats to democracy" for who they choose to vote for.

