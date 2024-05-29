Here are Jill Biden's Reasons to You Should Vote to Reelect Her Husband (Beverage Warning)

As you know, we've come to know that there are two President Bidens: The one we see and hear with our own eyes and ears, and the Biden that exists behind the scenes and is "sharp as a tack."

Advertisement

First Lady Jill Bi.... er, DR. Jill Biden... was on Good Morning America earlier and explained why Americans should vote to reelect her husband, and she must have been referring to the "behind the scenes" Joe with these remarks:

Jill Biden, Ed.D.: "We can have my husband, who is calm and steady and strong and has character and integrity..." 🥴 pic.twitter.com/eFyIfvmWhG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2024

Seriously? Dr. Jill could have just said "because I really enjoy the perks of living in the White House" but that's what she went with?

they old guy always yelling and whispering is not calming or steadying. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) May 29, 2024

"Calm and steadying"? Legit LOL on that one.

Like the character and integrity required for somebody not to recognize a grandchild because their son's trying to get out of child support?

https://t.co/dSyebnGbNi



VERY CALM AND COLLECTED — The Stupid Shall Be Punished (@stupidpunished) May 29, 2024

Bro is always yelling at me. https://t.co/5YNxr2JhhQ — todd (@tsturk8) May 29, 2024

The best part of the Biden "unity" years has been how he regularly likes to refer to tens of millions of voters as being "threats to democracy" for who they choose to vote for.