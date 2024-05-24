French President's Reason to Vote for Biden Over Trump Is Having Unintended Consequences

The November elections in the U.S. aren't only capturing the attention of Americans, but foreign leaders also have something at stake.

French President Macron offered up what is for conservatives tantamount to a Trump endorsement when he gave this reason to vote for Biden (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

France's Macron: If Americans re-elect Trump & leave the Paris Accord again, "it would be a big mistake for the planet, a big mistake for the U.S." pic.twitter.com/GYgHjW9Z79 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 24, 2024

So many of these people want Biden back because their lucrative shams hang in the balance.

Nah…not for the U.S. Maybe for the countries that receive all that money…it will be… — JustPassingThrough (@HomeintheUS) May 24, 2024

When he gets his Country in good shape, I’ll listen to him — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) May 24, 2024

Which means it benefits them. But not the US. — SMD (@smdowner) May 24, 2024

For some reason Macron (and others overseas) don't want the guy who actually puts America first.

C'mon man. I can only vote for him once. Don't entice me to break the law. — DanielBrass (@Toolseller) May 24, 2024

The RNC should put that Macron clip in a Trump ad. If anything Macron's helping some undecideds to stay away from Biden.

Yeah because the planet is so much better off now. This is just another reason to vote #Trump2024 https://t.co/cNjfqByut7 — Luvmy3suns (@luvmy3suns) May 24, 2024

Translation: It will be horrible for the WEF and lunatic fringe fanatic opportunists like Gore and Gates, but great for the US, and by extension (though he hates to admit it) a better world in general for the latter. https://t.co/FJa2bi8u5q — MetaCognetic (@MetaCognetic) May 24, 2024

this makes me want to leave it more — AZmogwi (@AZmogwi) May 24, 2024

This is another thing to keep in mind when voting later this year. Merci, Emmanuel.