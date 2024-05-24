'Youngkin 1, Biden 0': WH Backpedals on Blocking Knights of Columbus Mem. Day...
We'd Like to Buy an Egads: Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Wrong Answer Is...
WHO Director Tells Us to Abandon Meat to Fight 'Climate Change' (Guess How...
At Trump's Rally Rev. Ruben Diaz Roasted AOC for Being Giddy About Forecast...
Kat Abu's Thread of Laid Off Media Matters 'Reporters' Brings Out an Orchestra...
Babylon Bee’s Kyle Mann Has a Plan for Former Media Matters Staff (and...
CNN Looked Sad to Be Covering Trump's Massive Rally in 'One of the...
143 Democrats Vote Against H.R. 192 Which Bars Noncitizens From Voting in Local...
Media Matters for America Layoffs Brings Schadenfreudelciousness to X
The Left Can't Meme and Apparently Biden Can't Either
Sociology Professor Gets Ratioed Into OBLIVION for Telling People to 'Deal With' Higher...
Deadly Wokeness: UCLA Lowered Admission Standards, Now 50% of Some Groups FAIL Basic...
Here's the Massive Crowd Gathering in AOC's Back Yard for Trump's Bronx Rally
The Trump 'Reich' Hoax, Cruz Unchained, MSNBC Elitism!

French President's Reason to Vote for Biden Over Trump Is Having Unintended Consequences

Doug P.  |  10:43 AM on May 24, 2024
Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP

The November elections in the U.S. aren't only capturing the attention of Americans, but foreign leaders also have something at stake. 

French President Macron offered up what is for conservatives tantamount to a Trump endorsement when he gave this reason to vote for Biden (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott): 

Advertisement

So many of these people want Biden back because their lucrative shams hang in the balance.

For some reason Macron (and others overseas) don't want the guy who actually puts America first.

The RNC should put that Macron clip in a Trump ad. If anything Macron's helping some undecideds to stay away from Biden. 

Recommended

WHO Director Tells Us to Abandon Meat to Fight 'Climate Change' (Guess How That Went on Twitter)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This is another thing to keep in mind when voting later this year. Merci, Emmanuel.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHO Director Tells Us to Abandon Meat to Fight 'Climate Change' (Guess How That Went on Twitter)
Grateful Calvin
Kat Abu's Thread of Laid Off Media Matters 'Reporters' Brings Out an Orchestra of Tiny Violins
Grateful Calvin
We'd Like to Buy an Egads: Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Wrong Answer Is Hilariously Cringe
Amy Curtis
'Youngkin 1, Biden 0': WH Backpedals on Blocking Knights of Columbus Mem. Day Mass at Nat'l Cemetery
Doug P.
Babylon Bee’s Kyle Mann Has a Plan for Former Media Matters Staff (and More Schadenfreude!)
Aaron Walker
CNN Looked Sad to Be Covering Trump's Massive Rally in 'One of the Bluest Counties in the Country'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHO Director Tells Us to Abandon Meat to Fight 'Climate Change' (Guess How That Went on Twitter) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement