POLITICO Notes That Donald Trump's Cabinet Again Has Only Three People of Color

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 27, 2024
We'll have to say this is news to us, because it hasn't even occurred to us to consider the race of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. But that's because we don't see everything in terms of race. 

And look how the media treated Trump's previous picks like Dr. Ben Carson. "Oh, he's totally unqualified to run HUD." Plus, we're going to take his name off of this school building.

POLITICO reports:

After a flurry of selections last week, the president-elect winds up with just three people of color in secretary roles, matching his first Cabinet. His selection of former Texas state lawmaker and motivational speaker Scott Turner, who is Black, for Housing and Urban Development and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.), who is Hispanic, for Labor did not break form. Trump also had Black and Latino secretaries in those roles during his first term.


Trump’s lack of emphasis on improving diversity over his first Cabinet is perhaps not surprising from someone who trashed his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, as a “DEI hire” — even as he made overt pitches to Black and Hispanic constituencies during the campaign.

One former Trump transition official pointed out that Susie Wiles, his choice for chief of staff, is historic because the role has never before been held by a woman. And Scott Bessent, Trump’s selection to head Treasury, would make him the highest-ranking openly gay Cabinet official in history.

"Even as he made overt pitches to black and Hispanic constituencies" … who turned out to vote for him.

POLITICO reports that if Trump nominates Sen. Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, Rubio will be the highest-ranking Latino in the nation’s history."

We think we speak for most of you when we say we prefer Trump's cabinet to President Joe Biden's more diverse selection.

Asians are considered "white-adjacent" and not included with people of color.

Hadn't you heard? Trump doesn't surround himself with strong women.

It's always interesting to get a look at the diversity inside the newsrooms that report this kind of garbage.

For the most part, we've been thrilled with Trump's picks. And no, we weren't keeping track of people of color — it didn't occur to us. Maybe that's because of our white privilege.

