POLITICO Notes That Donald Trump's Cabinet Again Has Only Three People of Color

We'll have to say this is news to us, because it hasn't even occurred to us to consider the race of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. But that's because we don't see everything in terms of race.

Trump’s Cabinet has only three people of color – again. https://t.co/LlJ3bk6a11 — POLITICO (@politico) November 27, 2024

And look how the media treated Trump's previous picks like Dr. Ben Carson. "Oh, he's totally unqualified to run HUD." Plus, we're going to take his name off of this school building.

POLITICO reports:

After a flurry of selections last week, the president-elect winds up with just three people of color in secretary roles, matching his first Cabinet. His selection of former Texas state lawmaker and motivational speaker Scott Turner, who is Black, for Housing and Urban Development and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.), who is Hispanic, for Labor did not break form. Trump also had Black and Latino secretaries in those roles during his first term.

…



Trump’s lack of emphasis on improving diversity over his first Cabinet is perhaps not surprising from someone who trashed his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, as a “DEI hire” — even as he made overt pitches to Black and Hispanic constituencies during the campaign. One former Trump transition official pointed out that Susie Wiles, his choice for chief of staff, is historic because the role has never before been held by a woman. And Scott Bessent, Trump’s selection to head Treasury, would make him the highest-ranking openly gay Cabinet official in history.

"Even as he made overt pitches to black and Hispanic constituencies" … who turned out to vote for him.

POLITICO reports that if Trump nominates Sen. Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, Rubio will be the highest-ranking Latino in the nation’s history."

We think we speak for most of you when we say we prefer Trump's cabinet to President Joe Biden's more diverse selection.

DEI is out folks. Recalibrate. Will save you some stress. — Anson (@ansonmroberts) November 27, 2024

Who cares!? This is why your side lost. Stop making everything about race. — NE (@PHXRealEstate4U) November 27, 2024

You have a pair of eyes that see only color, again. — a Pedestrian (@jimyenz) November 27, 2024

Welcome to 2024, where people are selected for their achievements and not the color of their skin or s*xuality.



Crazy concept. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2024

When did Asians not count as people of color?? — Saoirse1776 (@Saoirse1776) November 27, 2024

Asians are considered "white-adjacent" and not included with people of color.

Identity politics is over. Haven't you heard Politico?



Get with the program. We are all one big happy American family now and don't worry about what color anyone's skin is. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) November 27, 2024

This kind of racism doesn’t work anymore — Sam Ikin (@sam_ikin) November 27, 2024

I count 7:



Marco Rubio

Tulsi Gabbard

Mehmet Oz

Scott Turner

Jay Bhattacharya

Vivek Ramaswamy

Alex Wong



You people are full of shit. Enjoy your rapid decline into irrelevance & low readership. — Shira Dinal 🇺🇸 (@ShiraDinal_) November 27, 2024

Zero chicks with dicks. You wanna cry about that too? — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) November 27, 2024

Just stop. Merit has eclipsed DEI nonsense, quit race baiting. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) November 27, 2024

The most ideologically diverse cabinet in my lifetime... which is a good thing for the country, whether you are a conservative or not. BTW, very heavy on strong women... not that the left would notice. — Jason Scalese (@jason_scalese) November 27, 2024

Hadn't you heard? Trump doesn't surround himself with strong women.

Politico's Global Executive Team has only one person of color - again. pic.twitter.com/QNRTahixbJ — After Dinner (@AfterDinnerCo) November 27, 2024

It's always interesting to get a look at the diversity inside the newsrooms that report this kind of garbage.

For the most part, we've been thrilled with Trump's picks. And no, we weren't keeping track of people of color — it didn't occur to us. Maybe that's because of our white privilege.

***