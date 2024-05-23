Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Defends Consequences of Biden's Open Border by Blaming GOP for Noticing

Millions and millions of people have streamed across the U.S. southern border since Joe Biden took office. The Biden administration even bragged about the dozens of Trump border EOs they rescinded on day one in office in January of 2020. Everybody knows the open border is Biden's fault and it's intentional.

The Democrats, however, are desperate to blame Republicans for the problem Biden created, and Dem Sen. Chris Murphy is now flat-out denying the sad reality of the consequences:

Republicans tried to pass a bill tonight to address the fake "immigrant crime wave" that does not exist and is made up by Republicans to breed fear and resentment of immigrants.



I went to the floor to object. Here's what I said. pic.twitter.com/Y8lCewMV2t — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 23, 2024

Of course Murphy objected, because it would have provided a fix to the problem the Dems don't want to solve.

Ask yourselves why Chris so desperately wants millions of illegals in our country. https://t.co/hTJmK6w7dG — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 23, 2024

The reason couldn't be more obvious.

Democrats can’t decide if there is a border crisis or not. Make up your minds my friends! https://t.co/4jXcYmsxtf — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) May 23, 2024

The border is either secure because of Biden or open because of Republicans depending on what Dems like Murphy would like the narrative to be on any given day.

Yep, there’s definitely no wave of illegals that literally everyone except entrenched Democrats have noticed lately.



Never mind your lying eyes -



Go back to bed, America. https://t.co/hQRf3sVSe1 — Ben Foerg, Bored (@foerglikecyborg) May 23, 2024

Has Murphy told Laken Riley's family that the crime wave is "fake"?

Imagine being Laken Riley’s family listening to this insane tyrant claiming what happened to her isn’t actually happening



It’s you, conservatives, who are the problem for noticing what is happening https://t.co/pzdxS8cKZy — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 23, 2024

Murphy calling the devastating consequences of Biden's open border a "fake" outrage couldn't be more insulting to the victims. Additionally, crossing the border illegally is a crime and people have done it by the millions since Biden took office. So yes, Sen. Murphy, there IS a "crime wave" and you're supporting and enabling it.

Democrats simply lie with impunity. At no time do they make an attempt to be forthright or honest. When their base unquestionably believes the lies, and when the media reports the lies as being factual, there is no reason for Democrats to be honest. https://t.co/qh4TZG9JLX — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 23, 2024

Criminal illegal aliens murder American citizens. Which upsets many Americans.



In response, a US Senator chastises those people, and tells them their cities would be more safe if said citizens were all replaced with illegal immigrants.



There is no coming back from where we are. https://t.co/ae38HMDRmm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 23, 2024

We'll close with the usual fact-check on Murphy:

