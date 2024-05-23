We're as Shocked as You: The Daily Show Airs Hilarious Sketch Mocking Kamala...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Defends Consequences of Biden's Open Border by Blaming GOP for Noticing

Doug P.  |  9:15 AM on May 23, 2024
Meme screenshot

Millions and millions of people have streamed across the U.S. southern border since Joe Biden took office. The Biden administration even bragged about the dozens of Trump border EOs they rescinded on day one in office in January of 2020. Everybody knows the open border is Biden's fault and it's intentional. 

The Democrats, however, are desperate to blame Republicans for the problem Biden created, and Dem Sen. Chris Murphy is now flat-out denying the sad reality of the consequences: 

Of course Murphy objected, because it would have provided a fix to the problem the Dems don't want to solve. 

The reason couldn't be more obvious.

The border is either secure because of Biden or open because of Republicans depending on what Dems like Murphy would like the narrative to be on any given day.

Has Murphy told Laken Riley's family that the crime wave is "fake"?

Murphy calling the devastating consequences of Biden's open border a "fake" outrage couldn't be more insulting to the victims. Additionally, crossing the border illegally is a crime and people have done it by the millions since Biden took office. So yes, Sen. Murphy, there IS a "crime wave" and you're supporting and enabling it.

We'll close with the usual fact-check on Murphy:

Bingo!

