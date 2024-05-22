Miranda Devine Thread Dives Into New IRS Whistleblower Docs (Hint: 'Hunter Biden Lied Repeatedly')

More IRS whistleblower documents have been released and a lot of the information in them revolves around Hunter Biden:

Today, the Ways and Means Committee voted to release over 100 pages of newly obtained evidence, provided to the Committee by Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, showing Hunter Biden was not truthful during his sworn testimony before Congress on February 28th, 2024.

The Democrats keep saying "there's no evidence" even though the evidence keeps mounting.

Miranda Devine went through the docs and spotted more reasons the term "Biden crime family" has caught on:

These documents make clear that Hunter Biden was using his father’s name to shake down a Chinese businessman – and it worked. (He got $5m within days). And when confronted by Congressional investigators about it, he lied. https://t.co/mkqCUGLWEE — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 22, 2024

How and when did Hunter Biden lie? Devine counted the ways based on the new whistleblower documents:

🧵 New documents from IRS whistleblowers Shapley and Ziegler show that Hunter Biden lied repeatedly to congressional investigators. /1 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 22, 2024

It's not shocking that Hunter Biden lied but what's truly amazing is the number of times:

Hunter Biden lied about his shakedown WhatsApp message to CEFC employee Raymond Zhao. These documents make clear that Hunter Biden was using his father’s name to shake down a Chinese businessman – and it worked. (He got $5m within days) And when confronted by Congressional… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 22, 2024

But wait, there's more!

Hunter Biden lied when he claimed he was not the corporate secretary of Rosemont Seneca Bohai and that the shell company he established with Devon Archer and its associated bank accounts were not under his control nor affiliated with him.

“The truth is in his own handwriting, and… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 22, 2024

Hunter Biden lied during his deposition when he said he never helped individuals obtain U.S. visas.

The whistleblowers have provided an email to the Committee between Devon Archer, Hunter Biden, and Ukrainian associates in which Archer stated, ‘Hunter is checking with Miguel… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 22, 2024

And of course it looks as if the Bidens had some help to stay out of trouble:

CIA involvement in the Biden protection racket:

Shapley and Ziegler also provided the Committee with evidence that, in 2021, Assistant U.S. District Attorney Leslie Wolf told investigators they could not pursue Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris as a witness based on information she… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 22, 2024

Maybe it's about time for another theatric Hunter Biden appearance at the House where he shows up for the cameras and then leaves.

Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, flags potential perjury charges for Hunter Biden: “Lying during sworn testimony is a felony offense that the Department of Justice has prosecuted numerous individuals for in recent years, and the American people expect… https://t.co/krUaY9YBna — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 22, 2024

“Lying during sworn testimony is a felony offense that the Department of Justice has prosecuted numerous individuals for in recent years, and the American people expect the same accountability for the son of the President of the United States.”

What, if anything, will happen next?

The Dems need to add this to that mountainous pile of evidence that “doesn’t exist.” pic.twitter.com/jeP8kQ7nkN — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) May 22, 2024

It's difficult for the congressional Democrats to see what they refuse to look at.