Miranda Devine Thread Dives Into New IRS Whistleblower Docs (Hint: 'Hunter Biden Lied...
Sure, Jan: Rolling Stone, Jon Steward Claim Donald Trump Is the 'Real Cancel...
Obama Weirdly Congratulates Biden on His 200th Judge Mostly Selected Based on Skin...
They/Them Makes Mother's Day All About Them
Media Shifts Into Overdrive to Alter Your 'Misconception' That #Bidenomics Sucks
WTF Did He Just Say? Biden Makes ULTRA CREEPY Remarks About Families With...
Pics and Videos of Biden's Campaign Stops are the Very Definition of 'Enthusiasm...
Bill Maher Went on Gutfeld! and the Result Was Both Hilarious and Productive
Bill Melugin SHOCKINGLY Reports Border Crossers Are Mostly Young Healthy Men and Not...
AOC Says Trump's Been Put in the 'Legal Version of an Ankle Bracelet'...
Julie Kelly, Mollie Hemingway and Others Don't Buy FBI's Spin on OK'ing Deadly...
Ted Cruz DECIMATES Secretary of State Antony Blinken Over Biden Foreign Policy Failures...
WATCH: Megyn Kelly Explains How, Against All Odds, Michael Cohen’s Testimony Is Even...
Joy Behar Scolds Bill Maher for Not Doing Enough to Protect the 'Cadaver-Like'...

PRIORITIES! Antony Blinken Reminds Congress How He's Advanced DEI at the State Department

Doug P.  |  2:18 PM on May 22, 2024
Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP

Yesterday Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and that came as the news broke that a Pentagon spokesperson said that it's most likely that none of the aid sent via the U.S.-built $230 million floating pier made it to citizens in Gaza (in other words it was predictably swiped by Hamas).

Advertisement

On a separate note, however, Blinken told the committee about something he seems particularly proud of. The world could be completely on fire and these people would think it's because there's not enough DEI:

Dude, really? That will certainly make the families of American citizens still being held hostage by Hamas sleep better at night.

That's included at the State Dept's website on the page where there's another woke word salad:

The State Department is our nation’s oldest cabinet agency, our nation’s lead foreign affairs agency, and its employees are the face of the United States to the rest of the world.  In order to effectively pursue our foreign policy goals and ensure our national security, it is imperative we create a workforce that truly reflects the country we represent.  

Our country’s diversity is our greatest strength.  When we fully leverage everyone and everything our nation has to offer, our foreign policy is stronger, smarter, and more creative.  As I said in my confirmation hearing, I will measure the success of my tenure based on how well we can recruit and retain a workforce that looks like America.  Within the first few months of my administration, I appointed the Department’s first-ever stand-alone Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, who reports directly to me and leads the newly created Secretary’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.  I also created the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council to help achieve the goals and objectives outlined in the following Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan. 

Recommended

Miranda Devine Thread Dives Into New IRS Whistleblower Docs (Hint: 'Hunter Biden Lied Repeatedly')
Doug P.
Advertisement

They're "leveraging" many things alright, and none of that is good for America. November can't come fast enough.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miranda Devine Thread Dives Into New IRS Whistleblower Docs (Hint: 'Hunter Biden Lied Repeatedly')
Doug P.
WTF Did He Just Say? Biden Makes ULTRA CREEPY Remarks About Families With Five Daughters
Grateful Calvin
Media Shifts Into Overdrive to Alter Your 'Misconception' That #Bidenomics Sucks
Doug P.
Sure, Jan: Rolling Stone, Jon Steward Claim Donald Trump Is the 'Real Cancel Culture'
Amy Curtis
Obama Weirdly Congratulates Biden on His 200th Judge Mostly Selected Based on Skin Color or Gender
justmindy
WATCH: Megyn Kelly Explains How, Against All Odds, Michael Cohen’s Testimony Is Even Worse Than You Think
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Miranda Devine Thread Dives Into New IRS Whistleblower Docs (Hint: 'Hunter Biden Lied Repeatedly') Doug P.
Advertisement