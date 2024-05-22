PRIORITIES! Antony Blinken Reminds Congress How He's Advanced DEI at the State Department

Yesterday Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and that came as the news broke that a Pentagon spokesperson said that it's most likely that none of the aid sent via the U.S.-built $230 million floating pier made it to citizens in Gaza (in other words it was predictably swiped by Hamas).

Advertisement

On a separate note, however, Blinken told the committee about something he seems particularly proud of. The world could be completely on fire and these people would think it's because there's not enough DEI:

Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "I appointed the first chief diversity and inclusion officer for the department." pic.twitter.com/GQzQzlvYvN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2024

Dude, really? That will certainly make the families of American citizens still being held hostage by Hamas sleep better at night.

Thank goodness. I was worried we were focusing too much on trivial things like global stability and security. — Cyber Hunter (@Gene_SD) May 22, 2024

More ‘diversity is our strength’ bs. https://t.co/ViXEGVDRHU — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) May 22, 2024

That's included at the State Dept's website on the page where there's another woke word salad:

The State Department is our nation’s oldest cabinet agency, our nation’s lead foreign affairs agency, and its employees are the face of the United States to the rest of the world. In order to effectively pursue our foreign policy goals and ensure our national security, it is imperative we create a workforce that truly reflects the country we represent. Our country’s diversity is our greatest strength. When we fully leverage everyone and everything our nation has to offer, our foreign policy is stronger, smarter, and more creative. As I said in my confirmation hearing, I will measure the success of my tenure based on how well we can recruit and retain a workforce that looks like America. Within the first few months of my administration, I appointed the Department’s first-ever stand-alone Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, who reports directly to me and leads the newly created Secretary’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. I also created the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council to help achieve the goals and objectives outlined in the following Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan.

They're "leveraging" many things alright, and none of that is good for America. November can't come fast enough.