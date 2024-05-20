Biden Warns If Trump Wins He'll Put Somebody Else Without a Brain on the Supreme Court

Yesterday evening, President Biden spoke at an NAACP chapter in Detroit where he continued to pander like there's no tomorrow. Outside, there was a huge crowd of supporters. Wait, no there wasn't:

Advertisement

Watch: President Biden departs Cred Cafe in Detroit and waves to bystanders outside ahead of his appearance at an NAACP dinner Sunday.



🎥: Tianna-Marie Rossed pic.twitter.com/aEJrC51cvJ — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) May 19, 2024

Not pictured: Bystanders.

During his Detroit NAACP speech, Biden again warned that a Supreme Court that has anything less than nine left-wing liberals on it is a "threat to democracy." Biden also again engaged in a fit of projection about the kind of nominees Trump would choose if he gets back in the Oval Office:

“Let me ask you, if [Trump] is reelected, who do you think he’ll put on the Supreme Court. Do you think he’ll put anybody who has a brain?” - @JoeBiden last night



President Biden may disagree with the originalist Supreme Court justices, but it’s laughable to suggest they’re not… pic.twitter.com/trvdXjT8r0 — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 20, 2024

Biden's nominee couldn't even define "woman," but do go on, Mr. President.

Biden nominated a lady who couldn’t provide the definition of the word “woman” when asked during her confirmation hearing. https://t.co/maKGJC3p8g — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 20, 2024

How much more "unity" can the country handle?

Funny because his choice was simply a DEI pick! — 🌴ee 🐋ay 🌴ee ☀️ (@TeeJayTee63) May 20, 2024

Does Joe Biden really want to mock the intellect of somebody else's judicial nominees?

REMINDER: Numerous Biden judicial nominees couldn't even answer basic questions about the law.



Biden nom Sara Hill was unable to explain the difference between a stay order and an injunction.



Biden nom Judge Ana de Alba didn't know what the Dormant Commerce Clause is.



Biden… https://t.co/mnmyc7wdke — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 20, 2024

Glass houses, Joe... glass houses:

REMINDER: Numerous Biden judicial nominees couldn't even answer basic questions about the law. Biden nom Sara Hill was unable to explain the difference between a stay order and an injunction. Biden nom Judge Ana de Alba didn't know what the Dormant Commerce Clause is. Biden nom Kato Crews didn't know what a Brady motion is. Biden nom Jessica Clarke didn't know what the appellate standard of review for a question of fact is. I could go on. These folks are being appointed to life time judicial jobs but can't answer simple questions. Would it be too much to ask for Joe Biden to nominate folks with a brain?

Simply amazing.