Biden Warns If Trump Wins He'll Put Somebody Else Without a Brain on the Supreme Court

Doug P.  |  4:18 PM on May 20, 2024
Screenshot of meme

Yesterday evening, President Biden spoke at an NAACP chapter in Detroit where he continued to pander like there's no tomorrow. Outside, there was a huge crowd of supporters. Wait, no there wasn't:

Not pictured: Bystanders.

During his Detroit NAACP speech, Biden again warned that a Supreme Court that has anything less than nine left-wing liberals on it is a "threat to democracy." Biden also again engaged in a fit of projection about the kind of nominees Trump would choose if he gets back in the Oval Office: 

Biden's nominee couldn't even define "woman," but do go on, Mr. President.

How much more "unity" can the country handle?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Explains Why Michael Cohen Embezzled From Trump Org
Brett T.
Does Joe Biden really want to mock the intellect of somebody else's judicial nominees?

Glass houses, Joe... glass houses: 

REMINDER: Numerous Biden judicial nominees couldn't even answer basic questions about the law. 

Biden nom Sara Hill was unable to explain the difference between a stay order and an injunction. 

Biden nom Judge Ana de Alba didn't know what the Dormant Commerce Clause is. 

Biden nom Kato Crews didn't know what a Brady motion is. 

Biden nom Jessica Clarke didn't know what the appellate standard of review for a question of fact is. 

I could go on. These folks are being appointed to life time judicial jobs but can't answer simple questions. Would it be too much to ask for Joe Biden to nominate folks with a brain?

Simply amazing. 

