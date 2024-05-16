NFL Officially Distances Itself From Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech
Exposing Election-Related Shenanigans Is More Crucial Than Ever but We Need YOUR Help

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on May 16, 2024
AP Photo

The most important election of our lifetime, and certainly one of the most crucial in the nation's history when it comes to keeping America as we know it intact (it's not too late but we're getting close), is now less than six months away. 

We know the left is going to try and interfere with the election. Heck, they're doing it right now with the Trump show trials that would make any banana republic dictator proud. But on top of direct interference, there's the kind of thing we saw in 2020, which is the Dems working with social media outlets to censor opinions or have true stories labeled as "misinformation." They will try it again.

If anybody rolls their eyes at suggestions the Democrats want to make election shenanigans easier, just show them an observation that Sen. Mike Lee and many others have made: IDs are needed for everything except voting (in places where Dems get their way): 

The left's goal is simple: Between colluding with social media outlets, the MSM and making it as easy as possible for people who shouldn't be voting to cast a ballot anyway, they will stop at nothing to stay in power.

But the good news is it's possible to prevent them from getting away with it. Your help is of invaluable assistance to Twitchy, and Townhall Media in general, as a way of getting around the Machine that's working to rig the system by quieting dissent and conservative media dedicated to exposing their shenanigans. We also like to have a little fun along the way because hey, we're not humorless leftist scolds.

Please consider becoming a Twitchy VIP member and help us continue to expose and call out the left's agenda and attempts to rig what will be the most important election in our lifetimes and will decide the course of America's future. 

Click here and enter promo code 2024 for 50 percent off your membership

Oh, and one more cool perk of a Twitchy VIP membership:

What's not to like!?

Thanks for your support, and now on to November.

