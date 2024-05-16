Exposing Election-Related Shenanigans Is More Crucial Than Ever but We Need YOUR Help

The most important election of our lifetime, and certainly one of the most crucial in the nation's history when it comes to keeping America as we know it intact (it's not too late but we're getting close), is now less than six months away.

We know the left is going to try and interfere with the election. Heck, they're doing it right now with the Trump show trials that would make any banana republic dictator proud. But on top of direct interference, there's the kind of thing we saw in 2020, which is the Dems working with social media outlets to censor opinions or have true stories labeled as "misinformation." They will try it again.

If anybody rolls their eyes at suggestions the Democrats want to make election shenanigans easier, just show them an observation that Sen. Mike Lee and many others have made: IDs are needed for everything except voting (in places where Dems get their way):

Bank: ID



Airport: ID



Doctor: ID



Pharmacy: ID



School: ID



Gun Store: ID



Hunting: ID



Fishing: ID



Daycare: ID



Hospital: ID



Bar: ID



Workplace: ID



Voting: Nah — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 12, 2024

The left's goal is simple: Between colluding with social media outlets, the MSM and making it as easy as possible for people who shouldn't be voting to cast a ballot anyway, they will stop at nothing to stay in power.

