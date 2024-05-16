EPIC Thread Tells Hilarious Story of Princeton Protesters Being the Saddest and Funniest...
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Warns That a Trump Presidency Would Worsen Inflation and Crash the Economy

Doug P.  |  12:25 PM on May 16, 2024
When Joe Biden took office in January of 2021, the inflation rate was 1.4 percent, gas was cheaper and the border was much more secure. Democrats and other Biden defenders would like everybody to forget about all that and instead join them in the alternate reality they've crafted. 

The crew on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show continues to live in that alternate reality, and that was apparent yet again today when co-host Joe Scarborough served up this warning about what will happen if Trump gets back in the White House (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

Takes like those are predicated on hopes that nobody remembers what things were like before Biden took office. 

Also, it'll be worse because Trump is "worse than Hitler," or something. 

Biden reportedly starts his day by turning on this show, so maybe that's why he's so misinformed.

