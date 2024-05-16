MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Warns That a Trump Presidency Would Worsen Inflation and Crash the Economy

When Joe Biden took office in January of 2021, the inflation rate was 1.4 percent, gas was cheaper and the border was much more secure. Democrats and other Biden defenders would like everybody to forget about all that and instead join them in the alternate reality they've crafted.

The crew on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show continues to live in that alternate reality, and that was apparent yet again today when co-host Joe Scarborough served up this warning about what will happen if Trump gets back in the White House (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

“Morning Joe” warns Trump will worsen inflation & crash the economy pic.twitter.com/4sLC6mNcC5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2024

Takes like those are predicated on hopes that nobody remembers what things were like before Biden took office.

Voters: Biden's economy is terrible



Morning Joke: But Trump's would be worse! 🤪 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 16, 2024

Also, it'll be worse because Trump is "worse than Hitler," or something.

“A new captain of the Titanic could make things a lot worse than they are” — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) May 16, 2024

... worse than it already is? LOL



Cold War era Pravda wouldn't even run with that. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) May 16, 2024

God, I love this show. https://t.co/ZeCmgsv5CR — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 16, 2024

It's an unintentional comedy.

Only a baffoon would believe this bull s**t. Listen. https://t.co/eTGlhWhUzd — John Carbonetta (@Carbonetta80125) May 16, 2024

Biden reportedly starts his day by turning on this show, so maybe that's why he's so misinformed.