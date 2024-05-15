TDS Update! Rachel Maddow Spots a New Way Republicans Show They're 'in the Tank for Trump'

Yesterday Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Byron Donalds and Vivek Ramaswamy, showed up and spoke in support of Donald Trump outside the New York City courthouse where the Democrats' latest attempt at election interference is taking place.

Believe it or not (yeah, you'll believe it) the crew at MSNBC, led by Rachel Maddow, spotted yet another item for their "cult of Trump" file, which is always funny coming from the cult of TDS.

All of the Republicans who showed up outside the NYC courthouse were wearing suits, and do you know who else wears suits?

Maddow: Republicans are so in the tank for Trump that they now dress like him too?!? pic.twitter.com/y5EzpaUBXI — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) May 15, 2024

Frankly it's a little surprising that Maddow didn't stretch that one out a bit more: "And you know who else also wore a tie and jacket sometimes -- HITLER!"

Truly shocking to see so many professional men in *squints eyes* suits. https://t.co/SlX1zbpOaM — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) May 15, 2024

The cable net should just change its name to MSTDS:

Pfizer really needs to develop vaccine for TDS. That chit is real https://t.co/LhwFwFdgfQ — Jay (@Jay506708) May 15, 2024

It's a good thing the Left never walks in sartorial lockstep. Wait, that's not true:

We can't virtue signal anymore? I thought matching outfits were the way? pic.twitter.com/wu2W9KGGx2 — MadHaddter (@MDHadter) May 15, 2024

Maddow's remarks are just more projection from the Left.