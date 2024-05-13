'Until WE Don't Tolerate It ANY MORE ...' James Woods Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO About...
Jen Psaki Forced to Admit AND Correct BLATANT, Shameful Lie She Told to...
Who DID This?! Voice Over of VCU Students Bailing on Graduation As Gov....
Biden's Mother's Day Messages Reeked of Desperation, Projection and Shamelessness
WOOF! Jonathan Chait Spirals Into CRINGE Rant After J.K. Rowling WHOOPS Him for...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
LOL: Princeton Protesters MOCKED After Announcing 'Rotary Hunger Strikes'
Pronoun Pushback: Jonathan Chait Plays the 'Basic Decency' Card on J.K. Rowling
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Current Law Makes It Easy for Non-Citizens to Vote in...
NJ Dem Congresswoman Who Told Trump He's NOT Welcome TRIPS Gloriously Over His...
We Could Watch MeidasTouch Cry All Day EVERY Day Whine-Quoting Trump But THIS...
Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When...
OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd...
HAAAA! Don't Look Now, But Elon Musk Just ENDED the Fed With One...

'They've Got Nothing Else': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Explains What'll Happen If You Vote for Trump

Doug P.  |  11:35 AM on May 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden presidency keeps spiraling downward; unfortunately, the rest of us are along for the ride. Combine what we're seeing at the border, with the economy and elsewhere with politically motivated show trials against Biden's political opponent and the numbers aren't good for Team Joe:

Advertisement

"Absolute disaster" perfectly describes the Biden presidency, so the math adds up.

Because the Democrats and pro-Biden hacks in the media have no real positive accomplishments they can point to as reasons to vote for Biden, we're stuck with "democracy is at stake" on repeat. MSNBC's Joe Scarborough continued the broken record approach this morning: 

As usual, the only way to "save democracy" is to destroy it:

YAWN.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It couldn't be more clear they've got absolutely nothing else.

"If people vote for the candidate I won't want that means there's no more 'democracy'" is the hottest of hot takes. Too bad they can't hear themselves when they say it.

If Trump wins in November MSNBC will be "must watch TV."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jen Psaki Forced to Admit AND Correct BLATANT, Shameful Lie She Told to Protect Biden in Her New Book
Sam J.
Who DID This?! Voice Over of VCU Students Bailing on Graduation As Gov. Youngkin Speaks Is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
Biden's Mother's Day Messages Reeked of Desperation, Projection and Shamelessness
Doug P.
WOOF! Jonathan Chait Spirals Into CRINGE Rant After J.K. Rowling WHOOPS Him for Playing Pronoun Police
Sam J.
LOL: Princeton Protesters MOCKED After Announcing 'Rotary Hunger Strikes'
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement