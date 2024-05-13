'They've Got Nothing Else': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Explains What'll Happen If You Vote for Trump

The Biden presidency keeps spiraling downward; unfortunately, the rest of us are along for the ride. Combine what we're seeing at the border, with the economy and elsewhere with politically motivated show trials against Biden's political opponent and the numbers aren't good for Team Joe:

Advertisement

WATCH: CNN on the latest New York Times polling on swing states heading into 2024: "Frankly, for the Joe Biden campaign, these numbers are an absolute disaster."



NV: Trump +13

GA: Trump +9

AZ: Trump +6

PA: Trump +3

WI: Trump +1



You're telling me...pic.twitter.com/Jgr4TwarMg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2024

"Absolute disaster" perfectly describes the Biden presidency, so the math adds up.

Because the Democrats and pro-Biden hacks in the media have no real positive accomplishments they can point to as reasons to vote for Biden, we're stuck with "democracy is at stake" on repeat. MSNBC's Joe Scarborough continued the broken record approach this morning:

Morning Joe: “Anybody that votes Republican [is] voting for the end of democracy” pic.twitter.com/Rgm8dV9oDt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 13, 2024

As usual, the only way to "save democracy" is to destroy it:

Our democracy will only be safe once elections are canceled https://t.co/KpY3RFDDGW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 13, 2024

YAWN.

Explain how voting for a former president is the "end of democracy." These people sound like loons. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 13, 2024

It couldn't be more clear they've got absolutely nothing else.

"If people vote for the candidate I won't want that means there's no more 'democracy'" is the hottest of hot takes. Too bad they can't hear themselves when they say it.

"Voting is a vote to end democracy."



MSNBC is a parody account. https://t.co/GqwSONyiNH — RBe (@RBPundit) May 13, 2024

If Trump wins in November MSNBC will be "must watch TV."