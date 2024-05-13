Sen. Fetterman Rips Media for Spin on Seinfeld's Duke Commencement (Here are Some GREAT Clips)

Jerry Seinfeld delivered the commencement address at Duke University over the weekend, and for many in the media this was how the headlines looked:

Students walk out ahead of Jerry Seinfeld's Duke University graduation speech as several commencements marked by moments of pro-Palestinian protest https://t.co/H4ZhiofyXF — Axios (@axios) May 13, 2024

Duke University students walked out of Sunday's commencement as speaker Jerry Seinfeld was introduced. Seinfeld has been a vocal Israel supporter. https://t.co/zVUO7INghN — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 13, 2024

Students did walk out ahead of Seinfeld's commencement address, but the number was relatively small -- just a little over two dozen.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman has been great on the issue of Israel, and he's adding calling out the media to his repertoire:

30 out of 7,000 students walked out.



That’s 0.43%.



Why does the media habitually platform this fringe?



Guaranteed coverage is the nicotine to the pup tent campus intifada and Hamas salutes them all. pic.twitter.com/gkSsG7DdIP — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 13, 2024

"Journalism" never fails!

Even Fetterman can see that “journalists” take non-newsworthy occurrences and inflate them into national “news”. https://t.co/gDaExPfUyk — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 13, 2024

Seinfeld delivered a great speech so naturally many in media would rather focus on a couple dozen graduates who thought they were making a point of some sort (they were, just not the one they thought).

And the speech was very solid, on point for Jerry and nothing controversial at all IMO. — Jason Scalese (@jason_scalese) May 13, 2024

Maybe the people who walked out couldn't handle some reality checks.

Here are a couple clips of what 30 graduates didn't want to endure:

Jerry Seinfeld: "Privilege today seems to be the worst thing you can have. I would like to take a moment to defend it!" pic.twitter.com/e8IcxYbDte — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2024

Jerry Seinfeld: "I totally admire the ambitions of your generation to create a more just and inclusive society. I think it is also wonderful that you care so much about not hurting other people's feelings...BUT...It is worth the sacrifice of an occasional discomfort to have some… pic.twitter.com/P8BeylhSw2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2024

Apparently a few graduates thought it was not worth the sacrifice of an occasional discomfort.