Sen. Fetterman Rips Media for Spin on Seinfeld's Duke Commencement (Here are Some GREAT Clips)

Doug P.  |  12:55 PM on May 13, 2024
Photo by Robert Altman /Invision/AP, File

Jerry Seinfeld delivered the commencement address at Duke University over the weekend, and for many in the media this was how the headlines looked: 

Students did walk out ahead of Seinfeld's commencement address, but the number was relatively small -- just a little over two dozen.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman has been great on the issue of Israel, and he's adding calling out the media to his repertoire: 

"Journalism" never fails!

Seinfeld delivered a great speech so naturally many in media would rather focus on a couple dozen graduates who thought they were making a point of some sort (they were, just not the one they thought). 

Maybe the people who walked out couldn't handle some reality checks.

Here are a couple clips of what 30 graduates didn't want to endure: 

Apparently a few graduates thought it was not worth the sacrifice of an occasional discomfort. 

