WaPo's Fact-Check on Claims Biden 'Pays Rent for Illegals' Is EXACTLY What You'd Expect

Doug P.  |  11:56 AM on April 29, 2024
Meme

Because of President Biden's open border for the last three-plus years, millions of people have illegally streamed into the U.S. (after candidate Biden urged them to "surge to the border" if he were to end up in the White House). As a result, "sanctuary cities" and other places are experiencing an influx of illegals. 

As a result of that influx, in Michigan, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has something that would make Orwell roll his eyes called the "Newcomer Rental Subsidy" program:

Because states get federal money for many of these programs and Biden invited people to enter the country illegally from day one in office while holding the door open for them after axing policies that were making the border more secure, many Republicans are saying that Biden's paying rent for people in the country illegally. 

The Washington Post deemed that fact-check worthy, and the result isn't very surprising considering the source: 

Predictably, it's another one of those "true but false" fact-checks:

This is from the so-called fact-check (emphasis ours):

Michigan says it does not consider applications from asylum seekers whose presence in the United States is being challenged. Moreover, this is mainly a program for refugees like those who assisted the United States during the war in Afghanistan. Very few people with asylum claims have received rental assistance — and the state says they are in the country legally. 

The link to Biden is even more dubious. This is a state program that has received federal grant money, but there is no indication that Biden is even aware of it. So it’s absurd to run ads that claim Biden is paying rent for immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Just... wow.

It's an amazing level of hackery and water carrying, even for the WaPo "fact-checkers."

That approach is a little like the claims there's "no evidence" of Biden family corruption because none of the checks say "for bribes" in the memo section.

The White House press office's spin on this issue would look no different than the Post's "fact-check."

