WaPo Reports Republicans are Seizing Upon Campus Protests to Depict Chaos Under Biden

Except this time the Republicans are "seizing," and doing so to try and make Biden look bad for the things that are happening while Biden's in office.

The Washington Post is having a banner day, and it continues with this doozy:

Former president Donald Trump and other Republicans are seizing on the eruption of campus protests across the country to depict the United States as out of control under President Biden.



However, most pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been peaceful. https://t.co/Kpz55Hnkd7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 29, 2024

Welp, they're nothing if not totally predictable:

Invasions and terrorist attacks overseas and a lousy economy combined with porous borders at home have all happened since Biden took office, and it's the Republicans' fault for noticing:

Former president Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans are seizing on the eruption of campus protests across the country to depict the United States as out of control under President Biden, seeking to use the mostly peaceful demonstrations as a political cudgel against the Democrats. The pro-Palestinian protests at numerous colleges — including Columbia, Yale, Emory, the University of Southern California, the University of Texas at Austin and others — include encampments and barricades intended to highlight protesters’ denunciation of Israel’s military onslaught in Gaza, as well as to push universities to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

"Israel's military onslaught in Gaza" -- which was in response to what exactly, WaPo?

In any case, back to the Republicans noticing what's happening under Biden's "leadership":

The biggest threats to democracy are when the right notices lawbreakers, according to our beloved media https://t.co/v1mmUIp4yp — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 29, 2024

The country would be in great shape if Republicans would just stop pointing stuff out.

Republicans stir controversy by noticing crime. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 29, 2024

"Demonstrations have been peaceful"?

“Republicans highlights images of turmoil, though most of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been peaceful.”



Colleges have been halting in-person classes and canceling graduation ceremonies. https://t.co/pIOPCLKASZ — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) April 29, 2024

That media spin rings a bell:

When Trump was in office (and might be again) everything bad that happened was reported as his fault -- there were no "Democrats pounce"-style reports. Funny how that works.