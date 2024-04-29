THIS Is Punk Rock! Cherie Currie Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on Taylor Swift and Other...
WaPo Reports Republicans are Seizing Upon Campus Protests to Depict Chaos Under Biden

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on April 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

BREAKING NEWS:

Except this time the Republicans are "seizing," and doing so to try and make Biden look bad for the things that are happening while Biden's in office.

The Washington Post is having a banner day, and it continues with this doozy:

Welp, they're nothing if not totally predictable:

Invasions and terrorist attacks overseas and a lousy economy combined with porous borders at home have all happened since Biden took office, and it's the Republicans' fault for noticing:

Former president Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans are seizing on the eruption of campus protests across the country to depict the United States as out of control under President Biden, seeking to use the mostly peaceful demonstrations as a political cudgel against the Democrats. 

The pro-Palestinian protests at numerous colleges — including Columbia, Yale, Emory, the University of Southern California, the University of Texas at Austin and others — include encampments and barricades intended to highlight protesters’ denunciation of Israel’s military onslaught in Gaza, as well as to push universities to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

THIS Is Punk Rock! Cherie Currie Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on Taylor Swift and Other Pop Stars Endorsing Biden
Sam J.
"Israel's military onslaught in Gaza" -- which was in response to what exactly, WaPo?

In any case, back to the Republicans noticing what's happening under Biden's "leadership": 

The country would be in great shape if Republicans would just stop pointing stuff out. 

"Demonstrations have been peaceful"?

That media spin rings a bell:

When Trump was in office (and might be again) everything bad that happened was reported as his fault -- there were no "Democrats pounce"-style reports. Funny how that works.

THIS Is Punk Rock! Cherie Currie Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE on Taylor Swift and Other Pop Stars Endorsing Biden
Sam J.
'COLUMBIA WILL BURN': Suspended Student Makes Dire Threat Under Deadline to Vacate the Premises
Laura W.
'Campus Is DESTROYED': Damning Thread of Pics from UCLA Encampment Shows It's Anything BUT Peaceful
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Simon Ateba Asks X to Describe What KJP Has Taught Them in 1 Word, a Hilariously BRUTAL Thread Follows
Sam J.
LOOK on Joe Biden's Botox-Filled Face When Woman Says 'F**K You, Thanks for Nothing' Is PRICELESS; Update
Sam J.

