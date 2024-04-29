'Apologist for Trump!' Nancy Pelosi FLIPS After MSNBC's Katy Tur Calls BS on 'Jobs Created' Claim

You know it's getting bad for Biden and the Democrats when an occasional truth makes its way onto the set of MSNBC.

By now you're all familiar with the dishonest game the White House and Dems play when it comes to their claims about how many jobs have been "created" during this administration:

All told, we’ve created over 14 million jobs since I took office, more than the previous Administration created before the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XURIGqCixo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 9, 2024

Normally on most media outlets a Democrat can parrot such a claim and the interviewer will just nod in the affirmative and let it slide. That was not the case today when Nancy Pelosi was talking to Katy Tur on MSNBC.

Pelosi was clearly furious that Tur provided the reality check that those jobs weren't "created" but rather restored after businesses were shut down during the pandemic. This clip has real "NO WIRE HANGERS" energy:

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi has a meltdown on MSNBC after Katy Tur reminds her that Joe Biden's job "gains" are really jobs recovered from the global pandemic.



Pelosi accuses Katy Tur of being an apologist for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/H45TZx4Avx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 29, 2024

The Dems are in real trouble if they're accusing people on the cable net many people call MSDNC of being apologists for Trump.

Hilarious, isn't it?

You can tell how NOT used to being confronted with the truth Democrats like Pelosi are.

The DNC's probably going to send a strongly-worded letter to MSNBC brass to remind them who they're supposed to be working for.