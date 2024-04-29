'DOOR KNOB': Georgetown Prof Tries Dunking on Bethany Mandel About Israel and It...
Finally! Massive Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Columbia Seeking Relief for Jewish Stu...
'Apologist for Trump!' Nancy Pelosi FLIPS After MSNBC's Katy Tur Calls BS on...
HA! Lefties ATTACK Fellow Lefty Cal Poly Student for Planting 'Sacred Olives' on...
British MP Andrew Bridgen Compares COVID Vaccine Deaths to the Holocaust
Biden Wants to Debate, Anti-Woke Comedians, Misgendering Madness!
Yup, We ALL Saw This Coming: Fast Food Chains Get Rid of Workers...
LET'S GO: Independent Women's Forum Files Lawsuit Against Biden's Title IX Rewrite
Forever War: Ukraine, US in Talks to Fix Levels of Support for Next...
New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and...
Not Laughing NOW: WH Correspondents Dinner Made Biden’s Mental Decline a Joke a...
Drew Barrymore Tells Kamala Harris What the Country Needs Her to Be As...
THAT'LL Show 'Em! Columbia Says Students Won't Face Evictions, Lockdowns Over Protests
NYC Firefighter Dies After Being Let Go to Fund Illegal Immigrants, Leaves Family...

Climate Doomsday Alarmists at AP Remind Us Nuclear Power Can 'Come at a High Price'

Doug P.  |  5:05 PM on April 29, 2024
meme

When it comes to helping the Left push man-made climate change alarmism, few media outlets work harder than the Associated Press. Here are just a couple of recent examples:

Advertisement

"Big transformations" are needed fast? Does that include nuclear? It appears the AP is willing to pump the fearmongering brakes when it comes to that particular solution:

They're worried about the cost now? Legit LOL! The AP probably doesn't even flinch when they hear Bernie Sanders pitch "green" ideas that would cost $30 trillion or more.

Recommended

New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and Find Out'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Isn't it strange how that works?

Much of the Left doesn't want nuclear solutions, and it has everything to do with $$$ and nothing about safety, cost or anything else.

We've already died from climate change on at least a dozen different occasions so there's no time to waste... again.

You can't make this stuff up. If only the AP didn't make it so incredibly obvious.

Here's a reminder that when reading any AP story about a climate change-related issue, remember that the "reporting" is often bought and paid for, so follow the money:

Advertisement

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it is assigning more than two dozen journalists across the world to cover climate issues, in the news organization’s largest single expansion paid for through philanthropic grants. 

The announcement illustrates how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism — at the AP and elsewhere — at a time when the industry’s financial outlook has been otherwise bleak. 

The AP’s new team, with journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States, will focus on climate change’s impact on agriculture, migration, urban planning, the economy, culture and other areas. Data, text and visual journalists are included, along with the capacity to collaborate with other newsrooms, said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor.

The AP is paid propaganda and almost all of their stories on climate change (and most others for that matter) should contain disclaimers.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and Find Out'
Grateful Calvin
'Apologist for Trump!' Nancy Pelosi FLIPS After MSNBC's Katy Tur Calls BS on 'Jobs Created' Claim
Doug P.
Finally! Massive Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Columbia Seeking Relief for Jewish Students
justmindy
HA! Lefties ATTACK Fellow Lefty Cal Poly Student for Planting 'Sacred Olives' on 'Occupied Land'
Amy Curtis
Yup, We ALL Saw This Coming: Fast Food Chains Get Rid of Workers After $20 Minimum Wage Hike
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and Find Out' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement