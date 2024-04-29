Climate Doomsday Alarmists at AP Remind Us Nuclear Power Can 'Come at a High Price'

When it comes to helping the Left push man-made climate change alarmism, few media outlets work harder than the Associated Press. Here are just a couple of recent examples:

Advertisement

A dangerous mix of high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation appear to be driving Maui’s devastating fires, and climate change is fueling those conditions. https://t.co/ITtvzacbpe — The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2023

A U.N. report on progress — and lack of it — in the fight against climate change shows the world is way off track.



It also details the fast, big transformations needed to return to a safer path. https://t.co/UjR9mbClEF — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2023

"Big transformations" are needed fast? Does that include nuclear? It appears the AP is willing to pump the fearmongering brakes when it comes to that particular solution:

A second new nuclear reactor is completed in Georgia. The carbon-free power comes at a high price https://t.co/2ZHC6fLlec — The Associated Press (@AP) April 29, 2024

They're worried about the cost now? Legit LOL! The AP probably doesn't even flinch when they hear Bernie Sanders pitch "green" ideas that would cost $30 trillion or more.

We’ve found a price we think is too much to pay for a carbon-free future, and it happens to be the expense for the solution the left doesn’t want https://t.co/UAO8FVexMh — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 29, 2024

Isn't it strange how that works?

According to turd blossoms such as yourself, no price tag is too high for carbon-free energy. You just hate nuclear. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 29, 2024

Much of the Left doesn't want nuclear solutions, and it has everything to do with $$$ and nothing about safety, cost or anything else.

Gotta save the planet from Big Oil, no cost is too high!

We only have 23 more months left! — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) April 29, 2024

We've already died from climate change on at least a dozen different occasions so there's no time to waste... again.

The environmental left does not want you to have clean, affordable, abundant power.



They want you to live in squalor, with a lower standard of living, eating bugs and living in the dark. https://t.co/tSgXoZrPaC — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 29, 2024

You can't make this stuff up. If only the AP didn't make it so incredibly obvious.

Dang all of a sudden we're cost conscious? Hoo boy do I have some news for you about the windmills and solar plants — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) April 29, 2024

Here's a reminder that when reading any AP story about a climate change-related issue, remember that the "reporting" is often bought and paid for, so follow the money:

Advertisement

The Associated Press said Tuesday that it is assigning more than two dozen journalists across the world to cover climate issues, in the news organization’s largest single expansion paid for through philanthropic grants. The announcement illustrates how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism — at the AP and elsewhere — at a time when the industry’s financial outlook has been otherwise bleak. The AP’s new team, with journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States, will focus on climate change’s impact on agriculture, migration, urban planning, the economy, culture and other areas. Data, text and visual journalists are included, along with the capacity to collaborate with other newsrooms, said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor.

The AP is paid propaganda and almost all of their stories on climate change (and most others for that matter) should contain disclaimers.