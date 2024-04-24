'Redacting Reality': WH Transcript Runs Cover After Joe 'Ron Burgundy' Biden's Teleprompte...
FOX News: President Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan
Paging Dr. Freud: Biden's Slip of the Tongue Is the MOST Honest Thing...
NYU Protester Describes the Ordeal of Her Arrest, Assumes Cops Are White Supremacists
Biden Blesses Abortion, CNN's Romance with Radicals!
Snake in the Grass Nina Jankowicz Returns With Perfectly Named 'Disinformation' Think Tank
Pro-Palestine Protester Has to Ask a Friend Why She’s Protesting
Judge Tells Dexter Taylor, NY Man Facing YEARS in Prison the Second Amendment...
Biden Goes Full Ron Burgundy (AGAIN) and Reads EVERYTHING on the Teleprompter
We Warned You: Totally-Not-A-Dictator Biden Admin Plans to Use 'Climate Crisis' to Get...
We Don't Believe You! Watch As Christopher Wray Says FBI Doesn't Monitor Protests
MSNBC Segment on 'Truly Shocking' Allegation About Trump and Media Stumps Self-Awareness D...
NPR Reporter: 'Ackshually, We're Pretty Great'
Biden Reminds Us After Signing $95 Billion Foreign Aid Bill That the US...

Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the United Nations' New Ally in Fighting Climate Change

Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on April 24, 2024
Twitchy

Al Gore, John Kerry and many other climate change fearmongers have been very consistent in making it quite clear that there's nobody they're not willing to work with when it comes to what they claim is the existential crisis of man-made global warming (often doing that work from aboard their private jets). 

Advertisement

Now it's looking like the United Nations is working to get some more people on board the climate change bandwagon, and this one comes with a beverage warning: 

NOT the Babylon Bee.

If you live long enough you get to see everything, and this isn't too shocking considering we're talking about the United Nations: 

The Taliban government has entered its first talks with the United Nations, donors and non-governmental organisations over the impact of climate change in Afghanistan, organisers said Wednesday. 

After four decades of war, Afghanistan ranks as one of the countries least prepared to face the effects of climate change, which is spurring extreme weather and warping natural environments. 

Foreign aid to Afghanistan has dwindled since the Taliban takeover in 2021, with donors wary of backing a government considered a pariah, leaving poor and climate-vulnerable communities further exposed.

Recommended

NYU Protester Describes the Ordeal of Her Arrest, Assumes Cops Are White Supremacists
Brett T.
Advertisement

Because the first concern of vulnerable people living under Taliban rule is... climate change? 

Maybe they'll pledge to only drag infidels behind electric vehicles, which would make the U.N. happy.

That's probably how it's going to play out. Unreal.

The only question is how big of a check would the Biden White House write to them (as long as the Taliban would promise that the money would only be used to fight climate change and no other reasons)?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYU Protester Describes the Ordeal of Her Arrest, Assumes Cops Are White Supremacists
Brett T.
FOX News: President Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan
Brett T.
Paging Dr. Freud: Biden's Slip of the Tongue Is the MOST Honest Thing He's Said All Week
Amy Curtis
Pro-Palestine Protester Has to Ask a Friend Why She’s Protesting
Brett T.
Judge Tells Dexter Taylor, NY Man Facing YEARS in Prison the Second Amendment 'Doesn't Exist' in NY
Amy Curtis
Snake in the Grass Nina Jankowicz Returns With Perfectly Named 'Disinformation' Think Tank
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NYU Protester Describes the Ordeal of Her Arrest, Assumes Cops Are White Supremacists Brett T.
Advertisement