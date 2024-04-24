Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the United Nations' New Ally in Fighting Climate Change

Al Gore, John Kerry and many other climate change fearmongers have been very consistent in making it quite clear that there's nobody they're not willing to work with when it comes to what they claim is the existential crisis of man-made global warming (often doing that work from aboard their private jets).

Now it's looking like the United Nations is working to get some more people on board the climate change bandwagon, and this one comes with a beverage warning:

NEW: Taliban join climate change talks for first time: organisershttps://t.co/Z9hdmQW279 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 24, 2024

NOT the Babylon Bee.

The #Taliban government has entered its first talks with the United Nations, donors and non-governmental organizations over the impact of #climatechange in #Afghanistan, organizers say.https://t.co/SJiDnZg26r — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 24, 2024

If you live long enough you get to see everything, and this isn't too shocking considering we're talking about the United Nations:

The Taliban government has entered its first talks with the United Nations, donors and non-governmental organisations over the impact of climate change in Afghanistan, organisers said Wednesday. After four decades of war, Afghanistan ranks as one of the countries least prepared to face the effects of climate change, which is spurring extreme weather and warping natural environments. Foreign aid to Afghanistan has dwindled since the Taliban takeover in 2021, with donors wary of backing a government considered a pariah, leaving poor and climate-vulnerable communities further exposed.

Because the first concern of vulnerable people living under Taliban rule is... climate change?

Eco-friendly terrorist attacks with no carbon footprint. — Pas Diane Lamarre (@PasDianeLamarre) April 24, 2024

Maybe they'll pledge to only drag infidels behind electric vehicles, which would make the U.N. happy.

They’re seeing how much peoeple are making off this scam https://t.co/sn31jXPXvd — Alwaysbased (@alwayssbased) April 24, 2024

"Give us money and we will talk about a fake problem" — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) April 24, 2024

That's probably how it's going to play out. Unreal.

They are going to ask the USA for money to fight climate change. — Oscar N. (@oec2025) April 24, 2024

The only question is how big of a check would the Biden White House write to them (as long as the Taliban would promise that the money would only be used to fight climate change and no other reasons)?