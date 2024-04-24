We Don't Believe You! Watch As Christopher Wray Says FBI Doesn't Monitor Protests
MSNBC Segment on 'Truly Shocking' Allegation About Trump and Media Stumps Self-Awareness Detectors

Doug P.  |  1:41 PM on April 24, 2024
Meme

At Donald Trump's trial in New York City, the former publisher of the National Enquirer testified that he worked with the Republican presidential candidate to put out positive stories to help the campaign: 

A pivotal moment came in August 2015, two months after Trump announced his candidacy, when Cohen called Pecker to tell him that “the boss” — a term he used for Trump — wanted to meet. Pecker met with Trump and Cohen at Trump Tower, where they asked him how he could “help the campaign,” he said.

Pecker offered to publish positive stories about Trump and negative stories about the candidate’s 2016 presidential opponents. He also agreed to serve as the campaign’s “eyes and ears.” 

The deal was of “mutual benefit,” he said.

The agreement wasn’t formalized in writing — “It was just an agreement among friends,” Pecker said — but it soon took effect.

The thought of a media outlet (and we use that term loosely to describe the National Enquirer, though we also use the term loosely when referring to MSNBC, CNN, WaPo, NBC News, etc.) working to support one particular political candidate was too much for one analyst on MSNBC: 

Does MSNBC know anything about MSNBC (or many other media outlets)? 

You can't make this stuff up, because you don't have to thanks to hack media outlets like MSNBC.

Remember when almost the entirety of media and Big Tech worked to suppress stories about Hunter Biden's laptop just days before the 2020 election to help out the Democrat candidate? The lib media certainly hopes nobody remembers that.

Projection is all they have left. 

