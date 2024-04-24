Latest Swing State Polls Show Biden Campaign's 'Economy's Great' Approach Backfiring Badly

There are two very different economies in the United States: The one Biden and the Democrats would like everybody to believe exists...

Over 13.2 million jobs created.



That’s Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/Vh0sntxltw — President Biden (@POTUS) July 15, 2023

The White House's economic strategy is basically to hope everybody's stupid.

Then there's the economy that ordinary Americans are seeing:

CAUTION: Households have officially run out of excess savings



The current levels are the worst they've been in the past 5 years pic.twitter.com/n6yqFmMv64 — Game of Trades (@GameofTrades_) April 23, 2024

Dollar Tree is closing 600 stores in 2024.



CVS is closing 900 stores by 2024.



Walgreens is closing 150 stores in 2024.



Outback Steakhouse has closed 40 stores this year.



UPS cut 12,000 jobs in 2024.



Citigroup is cutting 20,000 jobs.



eBay is cutting 1,000 jobs.



Microsoft is… — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) April 24, 2024

There's also this:

In the past year, the US has created 921,000 part-time jobs and lost 284,000 full-time jobs pic.twitter.com/BOXvXYwKw2 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 8, 2024

Add it all up and most people know "Bidenomics" sucks.

More proof that Dark Brandon's economic policies are working amirite? https://t.co/paVpV8RssJ — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 24, 2024

Right?

All that's continuing to be reflected in swing state polls (combined with the effects of Biden's open border and other things). Biden's economic advisers will look at this and conclude that they're not lying hard enough and the media's not carrying enough of their water:

From @Bloomberg: 'Biden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll Shows.

The president is trailing Donald Trump in six of seven swing states as a majority of poll respondents see the economy worsening by the end of the year.' https://t.co/gdgJYuj3ax — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 24, 2024

New Bloomberg/Morning Consult battleground state polls: "Biden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll Shows"https://t.co/Jmph0fHF6Z pic.twitter.com/Y2GaiIeI1j — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 24, 2024

Brace for even more gaslighting in response to this:

President Joe Biden’s recent polling bump in key battleground states has mostly evaporated as a deep current of pessimism about the trajectory of the US economy hurts his standing with voters. The April Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found Biden is ahead in just one of the seven states most likely to determine the outcome of his matchup with Donald Trump, leading Michigan by 2 percentage points. Biden trails the presumptive GOP nominee slightly in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and his deficit in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina is larger.

Biden and the Democrats are having a lot of trouble selling their economic BS.

Poof.



That was the sound of Biden's "gains" vanishing. https://t.co/DBWfdiDAp0 — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) April 24, 2024

If the gains were ever really there in the first place.

My husband and I retired last year. We thought we will be ok. Now looking for PT jobs. Food, utilities, gas, property taxes went up too high and too fast. — Yulia Goldshteyn (@GoldshteynYulia) April 24, 2024

Unfortunately, many people find themselves in that situation during these awesome times of "Bidenomics."

Hence all the illegitimate prosecutions. They know they'll get blasted in a fair election. https://t.co/BlW4PbtYZs — Sean Kelly 🪓 (@skenzyme) April 24, 2024

And they're trying to squeeze it all in before the election takes place while ironically accusing Trump of being the one who's trying to influence elections.

The polls were wrong in 2022. Don't trust them. Get out and vote! — Kevin Stevens (@KstevensScs) April 24, 2024

Absolutely!