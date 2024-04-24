Biden Reminds Us After Signing $95 Billion Foreign Aid Bill That the US Border Still Isn't Secure

Backpedal! Speaker Johnson Says Massie Won’t Be Fined, Made to Remove Video of...
Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on April 24, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Having solved all other problems on the domestic front, this morning President Biden spoke about the $95 billion foreign aid bill he signed this morning

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law an aid package providing crucial military assistance to Ukraine, capping months of negotiations and debate. 

The aid package, passed by the Senate late Tuesday evening and worth $95 billion in total, includes nearly $61 billion in aid to Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel and $8 billion for the Indo-Pacific. The package also includes a bill that could eventually lead to the banning of TikTok in the United States - giving Chinese parent company ByteDance roughly nine months to sell it or else it will be banned from app stores in the United States. 

There are billions of reasons many politicians would like to make sure nobody knows all the details about the Ukraine portion of this round of foreign aid spending, but what isn't it the package is any money to secure the U.S. border that's been open ever since Biden took office -- a fact he mentioned during today's remarks after the bill signing: 

The "security package" does nothing for U.S. security? Shocker.

OR, Biden could simply reinstitute the measures that were in place when he took office, but they were undone in January of 2021 and DHS Secretary Mayorkas even bragged about it at the time:

Biden can unilaterally "cancel" student debt but he can't unilaterally act to secure the border (which is literally part of his job)? It's another weak attempt to blame Republicans and Trump for Biden's disastrous border policies. 

