People Sound Off on AOC's Condemnation of Police Enforcing the Law Against Protesters
Joe Biden Posts a Video of President Donald Trump NOT Saying to Inject...
WATCH the Video That the House the Sergeant at Arms Wants to Fine...
Columbia Going to Remote Learning for the Remainder of the Semester
Biden Tells Huge Crowd of Supporters in Tampa That Florida Is in Play...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Ohio-Based Company Introduces Flamethrower Robot Dog
On Truth Social, Trump Assures His Second Term Will Be ‘Vitriolic’ and ‘Vengeful’
Leftist Loser Who Harassed Alec Baldwin LIES About Interaction, Gets Community Note Treatm...
Anti-Trump Media Lawyers Hold Weekly Zoom Call to Discuss Trial
WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for...
WaPo Notes the Uptick of ‘Antiwar’ Protests on Campus
LOL! Watch Election Denier Stacey Abrams Say Attacking DEI Is Attacking Democracy
Trump Prosecutor Used to Be the No. 3 Official at Biden’s DOJ
WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes

Here's What Inspired the Most Catholic President Ever™ Joe Biden to Make the Sign of the Cross

Doug P.  |  11:00 PM on April 23, 2024
Twitchy

President Biden's campaign is in desperation mode already, because their candidate was in Florida on Tuesday claiming that state is in play nationally for the Democrats.

Advertisement

Can you sense the excitement of this crowd?

Most people there look as if they were promised a free donut if they showed up.

During Biden's event, former gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried who got smoked in the primary process spoke in favor of the president's reelection and of course warned that if Trump wins there could be fewer babies aborted as a result: 

Biden knows he has to spend time in Florida to show how “extreme” conditions have gotten in the state under DeSantis, said state Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. “He understands that if we’re going to fight back against the extremism of the MAGA Republicans, that you got to come to the belly of the beast,” Fried said.

While Fried was serving up her warning about abortions, Biden was spotted making an odd gesture considering he's the Most Catholic President Ever™: 

Recommended

People Sound Off on AOC's Condemnation of Police Enforcing the Law Against Protesters
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yeah, that happened.

Nothing makes sense anymore.

Another supposedly devout Catholic, Nancy Pelosi, was the recipient of Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger Award many years ago as well, so maybe none of this should be surprising. 

So is everything else in the U.S. since Biden took office.

Absolutely disgusting.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People Sound Off on AOC's Condemnation of Police Enforcing the Law Against Protesters
FuzzyChimp
WATCH the Video That the House the Sergeant at Arms Wants to Fine Rep. Massie for Sharing
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Dollar General Employee Could Not Care Less As Customer Harrasses Him for 'Misgendering'
Amy Curtis
WATCH: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Shows He Needs Remedial Astronomy Classes
Aaron Walker
Leftist Loser Who Harassed Alec Baldwin LIES About Interaction, Gets Community Note Treatment
Amy Curtis
Biden Tells Huge Crowd of Supporters in Tampa That Florida Is in Play Nationally
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
People Sound Off on AOC's Condemnation of Police Enforcing the Law Against Protesters FuzzyChimp
Advertisement