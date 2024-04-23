Here's What Inspired the Most Catholic President Ever™ Joe Biden to Make the Sign of the Cross

President Biden's campaign is in desperation mode already, because their candidate was in Florida on Tuesday claiming that state is in play nationally for the Democrats.
Can you sense the excitement of this crowd?
.@JoeBiden: “I think Florida is in play nationally.” pic.twitter.com/YBTzToJIH7— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 23, 2024
Most people there look as if they were promised a free donut if they showed up.
During Biden's event, former gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried who got smoked in the primary process spoke in favor of the president's reelection and of course warned that if Trump wins there could be fewer babies aborted as a result:
Biden knows he has to spend time in Florida to show how “extreme” conditions have gotten in the state under DeSantis, said state Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. “He understands that if we’re going to fight back against the extremism of the MAGA Republicans, that you got to come to the belly of the beast,” Fried said.
While Fried was serving up her warning about abortions, Biden was spotted making an odd gesture considering he's the Most Catholic President Ever™:
President Biden makes the Sign of the Cross at an abortion rally in Florida!
You cannot be Catholic and support abortion!
Biden blesses himself in apparent horror at Ron DeSantis protecting unborn babies from abortion… pic.twitter.com/b5lWcvXnAX— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 24, 2024
Biden the self-described “devout Catholic” makes the sign of the cross in support of this woman’s desire to kill babies up through 3 months of pregnancy.— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 24, 2024
Yeah, that happened.
Nothing makes sense anymore.
Why is Joe Biden making the sign of the cross while promoting abortion in Florida?
Another supposedly devout Catholic, Nancy Pelosi, was the recipient of Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger Award many years ago as well, so maybe none of this should be surprising.
Truly vomit-worthy. Sickening. Insulting.— Jackie Jormp-Jomp (@marykat1204) April 23, 2024
I’m not Catholic, but…— Jes (@galexy70) April 23, 2024
His cross is upside down!!— Ellen (@Ellen_Beth_17) April 23, 2024
So is everything else in the U.S. since Biden took office.
Biden doing the sign of the cross all while promoting ABORTION!
Absolutely disgusting.
