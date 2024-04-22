Poll Showing DeSantis With 'One of the Highest Disapproval Ratings for Govs' Needs a BIG Disclaimer

NBC News Correspondent Assures Us Campus Protests Are Mostly Peaceful
Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on April 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

Back in November of 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was reelected by a wide margin:

DeSantis, 44, was winning by nearly 19 percentage points over Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, himself a former Republican Florida governor. That margin was the largest since 1982 when popular incumbent Democratic Gov. Bob Graham was re-elected by 29 points.

DeSantis won a convincing victory and was comfortably ahead in 62 of Florida’s 67 counties – including winning reliably blue Miami-Dade, the state’s most-populous, by 11 points. He was the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to do so in 20 years.

That would indicate that Florida voters approved overwhelmingly of DeSantis' performance as governor, but you can always count on the media to try and manufacture some extra talking points for Democrats. This poll is one of those efforts: 

Really? Well, that poll needs some disclaimers. You'd think the best way to poll governors' performances would be to check the approval of voters within their own states, but not this time: 

If only so much of the media were capable of that emotion. 

Considering "journalism" these days none of this is surprising.

Of course they saved that part for the end of the article.

We'll now wait for the national polls about Gavin Newsom including people in Florida and Oklahoma.

