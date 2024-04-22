Poll Showing DeSantis With 'One of the Highest Disapproval Ratings for Govs' Needs a BIG Disclaimer

Back in November of 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was reelected by a wide margin:

DeSantis, 44, was winning by nearly 19 percentage points over Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, himself a former Republican Florida governor. That margin was the largest since 1982 when popular incumbent Democratic Gov. Bob Graham was re-elected by 29 points. DeSantis won a convincing victory and was comfortably ahead in 62 of Florida’s 67 counties – including winning reliably blue Miami-Dade, the state’s most-populous, by 11 points. He was the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to do so in 20 years.

That would indicate that Florida voters approved overwhelmingly of DeSantis' performance as governor, but you can always count on the media to try and manufacture some extra talking points for Democrats. This poll is one of those efforts:

DeSantis has one of the highest disapproval ratings for governors: poll https://t.co/mJoO9RkJwe pic.twitter.com/9rALiXpCSr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 22, 2024

Really? Well, that poll needs some disclaimers. You'd think the best way to poll governors' performances would be to check the approval of voters within their own states, but not this time:

A national poll that included pinheads in NY and CA?!? HAHAHA.



Hilarious. https://t.co/jlfoalsMqQ — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 22, 2024

A NATIONAL survey of 9,000 voters!!! What crap this is.



So sick of ridiculous “journalism”. You should be ashamed. — Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) April 22, 2024

If only so much of the media were capable of that emotion.

He won by 20%! — Ili (@iliana713) April 22, 2024

Considering "journalism" these days none of this is surprising.

Of course the last paragraph. pic.twitter.com/jVABMR1zQn — Deanna (@Deannamyerz) April 22, 2024

From their own nonsense article… seems important.



Also, we don’t hate the press enough. https://t.co/wPsHmr5HU6 pic.twitter.com/hrGawY8bzr — ██████████ (@PLVS_VLTRA_) April 22, 2024

Of course they saved that part for the end of the article.

These losers really posted a national survey. 😂



Media is so trash https://t.co/Ji9MERK3dt — TheUnusualSuspect (@beerandtokens) April 22, 2024

Reminder: DeSantis did the beat-down on a News Channel 8 reporter regarding a stupid question he asked the governor. So more payback by our NBC affiliate. https://t.co/NRB72Aju3h — Dave Smith (@Unimak) April 22, 2024

This is like asking Texans what they think of Gretchen Whitmer.



Imbeciles. https://t.co/axnu2qHxHZ — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) April 22, 2024

We'll now wait for the national polls about Gavin Newsom including people in Florida and Oklahoma.