'Biden's Newest Handler': #EarthDay Brought Biden and AOC MUCH Closer Together (Caption This Vid)

Monday was Earth Day, and President Biden marked the occasion by reminding everybody we're all about to die unless Democrats are allowed to print and spend a lot more money to lower global temperatures:

Advertisement

Young Americans know that the climate crisis is the existential threat of our time.



They deserve leaders who believe them.



We’re not going to let them down. pic.twitter.com/bBSUYgiuEC — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2024

"Young Americans" were the focus, mostly because there's an election coming up and the Biden White House knows they need to freak them out as much as possible.

That's where Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came in handy for Biden, and AOC tried to reel in the pro-Hamas young "green" lefties while Biden praised her:

While speaking at Biden's Earth Day event just now, AOC praised the pro Hamas protests at Columbia and Yale



Biden then opened his speech by saying "I learned a long time ago to listen to that lady." pic.twitter.com/j2IUiyXXjR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 22, 2024

And just like that, AOC got way closer to Biden. They were attached at the hip like money and... somebody who can smell money:

Introducing Biden's newest handler — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pic.twitter.com/qkqqrYq4xx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 22, 2024

Wow, they really hit it off:

In what world is it appropriate that a Congresswoman holds hands with the President during a walk? https://t.co/G880NfehOT — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) April 23, 2024

In THIS world, apparently.

Joe Biden wanders into the woods with AOC



pic.twitter.com/UyTXXkD4PB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2024

Clearly AOC knows where the money is, and what better mentor than "The Big Guy"?

Seriously, has there ever been a bigger complete fraud sellout that @AOC …



She getting rich pretending to be “resistance” but she’s the biggest government bootlicking phony I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/xZkGkFg64T — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 23, 2024

Ocasio-Cortez knows how the game is played, according to Jesse Kelly:

Wanna know why Ilhan and Bowman will be out of Congress very soon while AOC sits safely in her seat without an establishment challenger?



This is why. She played ball. The others did not. Street Communists are always forced to play ball with the Elite Communists. Or else. https://t.co/Up7exSr9Gd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 23, 2024

Watch out, Kamala -- a replacement could be in your future!

Someone needs to make a compilation of Biden being led by the hand… https://t.co/7uafRNLIrV — White&Woke (@WhiteAndWokeUSA) April 23, 2024

That would be a LONG video.

Oh, and because Earth Day tends to attract even more socialists, Bernie Sanders was also there:

So nice of AOC to volunteer at a nursing home in her spare time pic.twitter.com/hviTdorex0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2024

Yep, all is well!

This is all you need to know about DC.



Imagine Trump walking like this and holding hands with, oh I don’t know, @laurenboebert



The media would meltdown.



These are unserious people. https://t.co/3WaJVET7bx — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) April 23, 2024

Advertisement

The Swamp is a miraculous place where certain things are acceptable and normal as long as you're in the preferred political party.

I might not agree on much with @AOC politically but I think we can all admire the fact that she spends time volunteering at the local nursing home despite her busy schedule as a member of Congress.



How nice!



pic.twitter.com/fiqWg46mmE — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 23, 2024

Yeah, it looked like another one of those "Visiting Angels" commercials, except much more frightening.

There's a great "caption this" game to be played with that Biden/AOC video.

"And then they put Uncle Bosey on a spit, and his blond leg hair quickly singed under the heat."

"Oh, my how horrible." https://t.co/G880NfdJZl — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) April 23, 2024

"But I'm not tired. I want to play another round of shuffleboard." https://t.co/G880NfehOT — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) April 23, 2024

Submit your own caption!