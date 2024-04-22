Oh, Honey, NO: Ilhan Omar Tries Defending Pro-Hamas Protesters (HER DAUGHTER) and Only...
AOC Telling Antisemites to Support the Antisemites Who Voted Against Aid for Israel...
Dem Rep. Jayapal Says Trump's Using Left's Attempts to Throw Him in Jail...
Adam Schiff's Attempt at Damage Control for Dems Openly SUPPORTING Antisemitic Protests is...
Homeless! HUNGRY! Daily Beast Pretends Ilhan Omar's Privileged Daughter is REAL Victim Aft...
Media/Dems Now Having Hollywood Actors Explain to Voters That Biden's 'Sharp As a...
Bari Weiss WRECKS Media and Politicians in Powerful Post Putting Columbia Protests in...
Someone's NERVOUS: Jonathan Turley Says Alvin Bragg's First Witness in Trump Trial is...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
New Season of The Handmaid's Tale Leaked! Gavin Newsom's New Abortion Ad is...
Yikes! Latest Britney Spears Video Prompts Serious Questions About Her Mental Health
Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom
Oh Look, ANOTHER LGBTQ Celebration Day. GLAAD Declares 'Nonbinary Parents Day'
'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits...

'Brilliant'! Robert O'Neill Has a GREAT Question for Biden WH About 'Death to America' Campus Crowd

Doug P.  |  2:06 PM on April 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

The antisemitism that's been on display at several university campuses in the United States has been disturbing, and that is often accompanied by "death to America" on pamphlets or via chants: 

Advertisement

So it's come to this.

Add it all up and former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill has a question that's best directed at the Biden White House about any student involved in these antisemitic "protests": 

Great question! Maybe somebody can run that one by Karine Jean-Pierre at an upcoming White House briefing.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We can be sure some of these antisemitic campus "protesters" and anti-American agitators would fall under Biden's "debt cancellation" umbrella, courtesy of taxpaying citizens of a country they hate: 

Biden continues paying off successful young voters: Sorry, I mean “forgiving student debt.” Biden this week paid off another $7.4 billion in student loans, making his total student loan cancellation something like $153 billion. And by cancellation, I mean tax dollars were used to make the ledger go to zero. How much exactly? From Penn Wharton’s analysis: “We estimate that President Biden’s recently announced ‘New Plans’ to provide relief to student borrowers will cost $84 billion, in addition to the $475 billion that we previously estimated for President Biden’s SAVE plan.” But that goes to really needy people, right? Well, actually, at least 750,000 of those households are “making over $312,000 in average household income.” Meanwhile, to anyone who questions this allocation of resources, the White House answer is to shame them from official White House accounts by listing how much in pandemic loans were forgiven for House Republicans who own individual small business, which is weird because the reason businesses needed pandemic relief was because the White House banned them from operating. It’s a trap! And the only answer is to pay off every Media Studies PhD student’s loan. Colleges, for their part, are now charging up to $100,000 a year. Yes, literally. And since that’s ultimately going to be paid for by the taxpayers, why work to make it less expensive? Why cut corners when you need to remodel the cafeteria?

Advertisement

Comment on that question from Biden or other Democrats has been requested:

Meanwhile, the Biden White House has promised to keep expanding their unconstitutional vote-buying scheme while bragging about ignoring the Supreme Court.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oh, Honey, NO: Ilhan Omar Tries Defending Pro-Hamas Protesters (HER DAUGHTER) and Only Makes Things WORSE
Sam J.
AOC Telling Antisemites to Support the Antisemites Who Voted Against Aid for Israel Goes SOOOO Wrong
Sam J.
Someone's NERVOUS: Jonathan Turley Says Alvin Bragg's First Witness in Trump Trial is 'Very Telling'
Sam J.
Bari Weiss WRECKS Media and Politicians in Powerful Post Putting Columbia Protests in Damning Perspective
Sam J.
Adam Schiff's Attempt at Damage Control for Dems Openly SUPPORTING Antisemitic Protests is ALL FAIL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement