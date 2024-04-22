'Brilliant'! Robert O'Neill Has a GREAT Question for Biden WH About 'Death to America' Campus Crowd

The antisemitism that's been on display at several university campuses in the United States has been disturbing, and that is often accompanied by "death to America" on pamphlets or via chants:

Pro-Palestine encampment reportedly now popping up at the University of Michigan, including pamphlets that say "Freedom for Palestine means Death to America"



Thread w/ photos below. https://t.co/YFAyjMMrfJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 22, 2024

Protestors at Columbia University call Jews "pigs" and claim "we are Hamas" and "long live Hamas."pic.twitter.com/D8NIXjDFqX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2024

Anti-semitic/pro-terror “Death to America” activism was once a fringe college campus movement.



Now it has become a powerful constituency inside the mainstream of the Democrat party. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 16, 2024

So it's come to this.

Add it all up and former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill has a question that's best directed at the Biden White House about any student involved in these antisemitic "protests":

Do we pay off their student loans before or after they shout "death to America"? — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) April 22, 2024

Great question! Maybe somebody can run that one by Karine Jean-Pierre at an upcoming White House briefing.

We can be sure some of these antisemitic campus "protesters" and anti-American agitators would fall under Biden's "debt cancellation" umbrella, courtesy of taxpaying citizens of a country they hate:

Biden continues paying off successful young voters: Sorry, I mean “forgiving student debt.” Biden this week paid off another $7.4 billion in student loans, making his total student loan cancellation something like $153 billion. And by cancellation, I mean tax dollars were used to make the ledger go to zero. How much exactly? From Penn Wharton’s analysis: “We estimate that President Biden’s recently announced ‘New Plans’ to provide relief to student borrowers will cost $84 billion, in addition to the $475 billion that we previously estimated for President Biden’s SAVE plan.” But that goes to really needy people, right? Well, actually, at least 750,000 of those households are “making over $312,000 in average household income.” Meanwhile, to anyone who questions this allocation of resources, the White House answer is to shame them from official White House accounts by listing how much in pandemic loans were forgiven for House Republicans who own individual small business, which is weird because the reason businesses needed pandemic relief was because the White House banned them from operating. It’s a trap! And the only answer is to pay off every Media Studies PhD student’s loan. Colleges, for their part, are now charging up to $100,000 a year. Yes, literally. And since that’s ultimately going to be paid for by the taxpayers, why work to make it less expensive? Why cut corners when you need to remodel the cafeteria?

Comment on that question from Biden or other Democrats has been requested:

So @JoeBiden and @SenWarren speaking of your illegal college debt forgiveness tax transfer - quick question ⬇️ https://t.co/dAGP9yF6Wc — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile, the Biden White House has promised to keep expanding their unconstitutional vote-buying scheme while bragging about ignoring the Supreme Court.