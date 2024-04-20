Uh Oh! 'Climate Change Activists are Protesting Climate Change Activists Now'

Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and...
Doug P.  |  2:22 PM on April 20, 2024
Meme

A meeting at Earthfest 2024 (not to be confused with Gore-a-Palooza or Doomstock) ended up featuring some hot "climate change alarmist on climate change alarmist" action when some agitators from Just Stop Oil ended up being shown the door in a carbon-neutral manner: 

Look out, because the Left's starting to eat their own... again.

It's the "you can't sit with us" of climate change sects. 

Apparently Earthfest is too corporate, or something: 

Two Just Stop Oil supporters have been forcibly ejected from Earth-Fest whilst collecting donations for Just Stop Oil. The supporters were asking attendees to financially support effective direct action whilst donations to Just Stop Oil are doubled for the next three days. 

Earth Fest has been criticised for being a ‘green-washing’ event with sponsors including Auto-Trader and attendees including JP Morgan, Jet 2 and Drax. 

Mack Preston, 20, and Isla Greenwood, 29, a former Greenpeace fundraiser, carried buckets asking for donations whilst wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts. The pair took to a megaphone and could be heard saying “Are we really going to sit here and talk about electric cars and social media platforms? We need radical action!”

Maybe now they can go back to vandalizing priceless works of art in order to change the weather. 

And they most likely don't travel around the world via bicycles and sailboats either.

